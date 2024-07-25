Nestlé – first-half profits flatten, guidance downgraded

Nestlé reported first-half underlying sales of CHF 45.0bn, reflecting organic growth of 2.1% which was driven almost entirely by higher prices. Europe was the fastest-growing region, led by increased sales of PetCare, confectionary and coffee products. Underlying operating profits were broadly flat at CHF 7.8bn.

Free cash flow improved from CHF 3.4bn to CHF 4.0bn. Net debt increased by CHF 9.9bn to CHF 59.5bn since the start of the year.

Full-year organic sales guidance has been downgraded from “around 4%” to “at least 3%”. Expectations for a “moderate increase” in underlying operating profits have been maintained.

Nestlé bought back CHF 2.4bn of shares as part of the three-year CHF 20bn share buyback program, which began in January 2022.

The shares fell 4.8% following the announcement.

Our view

