Nestlé – first-half profits flatten, guidance downgraded

Nestlé reported first-half underlying sales of CHF 45.0bn, reflecting organic growth of 2.1% which was driven almost entirely by higher prices. Europe was the fastest-growing region, led by increased sales of PetCare, confectionary and coffee products. Underlying operating profits were broadly flat at CHF 7.8bn.
Free cash flow improved from CHF 3.4bn to CHF 4.0bn. Net debt increased by CHF 9.9bn to CHF 59.5bn since the start of the year.
Full-year organic sales guidance has been downgraded from “around 4%” to “at least 3%”. Expectations for a “moderate increase” in underlying operating profits have been maintained.
Nestlé bought back CHF 2.4bn of shares as part of the three-year CHF 20bn share buyback program, which began in January 2022.
The shares fell 4.8% following the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Nestlé key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.