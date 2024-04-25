Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Nestlé – sales volumes down again

Nestlé’s sales volumes continue to fall as North American’s buy less.
Written by
Guy_200x200-01.png
Guy Lawson-Johns
Equity Analyst
Published Apr 25, 2024

0%
Nestlé's first-quarter sales reached CHF 22.1bn, reflecting organic growth of 1.4%. This was behind of market expectations, as a 3.4% increase in average selling prices was offset by a 2% drop in real internal growth, which fell more than anticipated.

By geography, organic growth was driven by Europe and emerging markets. Softer demand and supply chain issues in North America, Nestlé's largest market, led to a 2.5% decrease in organic sales.

There was mixed performance across product categories. Supply constraints hampered the sales of Nestlé's Health Science segment, while PetCare stood out as the most significant contributor. E-commerce sales grew by 6.1%, reaching 17.4% of total Group sales.

Nestlé has confirmed its full-year guidance for organic sales growth of around 4% and a "moderate increase" in underlying operating profit margins.

The shares were down 3.3% after the announcement.

Our view

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance.

