Nestlé – sales volumes down again

Nestlé's first-quarter sales reached CHF 22.1bn, reflecting organic growth of 1.4%. This was behind of market expectations, as a 3.4% increase in average selling prices was offset by a 2% drop in real internal growth, which fell more than anticipated.

By geography, organic growth was driven by Europe and emerging markets. Softer demand and supply chain issues in North America, Nestlé's largest market, led to a 2.5% decrease in organic sales.

There was mixed performance across product categories. Supply constraints hampered the sales of Nestlé's Health Science segment, while PetCare stood out as the most significant contributor. E-commerce sales grew by 6.1%, reaching 17.4% of total Group sales.

Nestlé has confirmed its full-year guidance for organic sales growth of around 4% and a "moderate increase" in underlying operating profit margins.

The shares were down 3.3% after the announcement.

Our view

