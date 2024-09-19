Next: H1 results deliver another profit upgrade

Next’s first-half sales rose 8.0% to £2.9bn, with growth in Online more than offsetting a 2.1% decline in Retail. Full-price sales were up 4.4% on last year.

Pre-tax profits rose 7.1% to £452mn, helped by the uplift in revenue.

Free cash flow fell from £436mn to £306mn due mostly to an increase in stock levels. Net debt, including lease liabilities, remained broadly flat at £1.7bn.

After a strong start to third-quarter sales, pre-tax profit guidance for the full-year has been raised by £15mn to £995mn.

£125mn of share buybacks were completed in the first half, and an interim dividend of 75p per share (up 13.6%) has been announced.

The shares rose 2.9% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.