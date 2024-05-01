Next – momentum continues into the new year

Next’s full-price sales were up 5.7% in the first quarter, ahead of guidance for 5.0% growth. Sales were driven by 8.8% growth in its Online channel, with Retail remaining flat.
First-half guidance for 2.5% full-price sales growth has been maintained, implying a drop of 0.3% in the second quarter. This reflects a tough comparative period from late May to June due to particularly warm weather last year. Full-price sales are expected to return to 2.5% growth in quarters three and four.
Full-year total sales and pre-tax profit guidance has also been reiterated. Total sales are expected to increase by 6.0% to £6.2bn, and pre-tax profits are set to rise by 4.6% to £960mn.
The shares fell 2% in early trading.
Next key facts
