Next: solid first half, guidance nudged higher

Next reported full-price sales growth of 10.9% over the first half. Second-quarter growth of 10.5% landed around £49mn ahead of the group’s 6.5% growth guidance. The positive surprise was driven by favourable weather, major disruption at M&S, and faster-than-expected International growth due to effective digital marketing.

Surplus stock was up 5% on the prior year, with clearance rates running in line with group expectations.

Full-price sales growth guidance for the second half has been upgraded from 3.5% to 4.5%, with performance driven by International growth. That translates to full-year growth of 7.5% to £5.44bn.

Full-year pre-tax profit guidance has also been upgraded, with growth of 9.3% to £1.11bn now expected.

£81mn of share buybacks were completed over the first half.

The shares fell 1.2% in early trading.

