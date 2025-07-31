Next: solid first half, guidance nudged higher

Next reported full-price sales growth of 10.9% over the first half. Second-quarter growth of 10.5% landed around £49mn ahead of the group’s 6.5% growth guidance. The positive surprise was driven by favourable weather, major disruption at M&S, and faster-than-expected International growth due to effective digital marketing.
Surplus stock was up 5% on the prior year, with clearance rates running in line with group expectations.
Full-price sales growth guidance for the second half has been upgraded from 3.5% to 4.5%, with performance driven by International growth. That translates to full-year growth of 7.5% to £5.44bn.
Full-year pre-tax profit guidance has also been upgraded, with growth of 9.3% to £1.11bn now expected.
£81mn of share buybacks were completed over the first half.
The shares fell 1.2% in early trading.
Next key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
