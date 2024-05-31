Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
04-Jun
Trading Update
Half Year Results
Full Year Results
05-Jun
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Full Year Results
Half Year Results
Trading Statement
Full Year Results
07-Jun
No FTSE 350 Reporters
Hollywood Bowl aiming for a strike with its refurbishment game plan
Hollywood Bowl's record revenue and growth in the UK and Canada show consumers aren't willing to compromise on fun despite economic challenges.
Having expanded its Canadian presence in recent years, Hollywood Bowl now ranks as the largest ten-pin bowling brand in the UK and Canada. There are opportunities to improve its footprint too. In addition to its refurbishment program, new centres are in the pipeline across both regions. Although resilient growth indicates early progress, it hasn’t come cheap. But with a strong cash position and free cash flow expected to grow, we aren’t concerned about funding the increase in spending.
We’ll be closely monitoring refurbishment updates and seeking guidance on whether capital expenditure remains on track to land within the £35 – 40mn range.
Pricing, debt and vapes in focus for British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco’s full year guidance of low single-digit growth in both revenue and operating profit may seem unambitious. But with the tobacco market in continuing decline, it’s down to robust pricing and increasing demand for next generation products like vapes to keep financial performance moving in the right direction.
The company’s already mentioned that this year is likely to be second-half weighted, so we’ll be finding out next week just how much heavy lifting will be required for the rest of the year. Progress on paying down net debt will also be in focus, which is seen as key to enabling further share buybacks. As ever there can be no guarantees on this front.
Will WH Smith still be in good shape for summer as pivot to travel continues?
WH Smith last reported that strong trading momentum had continued into the second half. That was just a month ago and with the peak summer period still to come we’re not expecting too many changes. First half profit growth was slower than revenue, so we’ll be looking to see if moderating inflation is giving margins a boost.
The market’s not expecting a huge acceleration in growth in the second half, despite the growing travel hub footprint so there is some potential scope for upside as the year progresses. There’s a substantial opportunity to take market share overseas, particularly in North America, so we’ll be looking at site openings which were last thought to be around 110 in the current financial year. The estate totals around 1,300 travel stores of which just under half are in the UK. Travel is now the dominant arm, with more than double the amount of stores seen on the high street.
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.