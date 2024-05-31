Hollywood Bowl's record revenue and growth in the UK and Canada show consumers aren't willing to compromise on fun despite economic challenges.

Having expanded its Canadian presence in recent years, Hollywood Bowl now ranks as the largest ten-pin bowling brand in the UK and Canada. There are opportunities to improve its footprint too. In addition to its refurbishment program, new centres are in the pipeline across both regions. Although resilient growth indicates early progress, it hasn’t come cheap. But with a strong cash position and free cash flow expected to grow, we aren’t concerned about funding the increase in spending.

We’ll be closely monitoring refurbishment updates and seeking guidance on whether capital expenditure remains on track to land within the £35 – 40mn range.