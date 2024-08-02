Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 5 August 2024.
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Aug 2, 2024

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

05-Aug

No FTSE 350 Reporters

06-Aug

Abrdn

Half Year Results

Caterpillar*

Q2 Results

Intercontinental Hotels Group

Half Year Results

IWG

Half Year Results

Renewi

Q1 Trading Statement

Rotork

Half Year Results

Spirent Communications

Half Year Results

Travis Perkins

Half Year Results

07-Aug

4imprint Group

Half Year Results

Coca-Cola HBC

Half Year Results

Glencore*

Half Year Results

Hiscox

Half Year Results

Ibstock*

Half Year Results

Novo Nordisk*

Q2 Results

Quilter

Half Year Results

Shopify*

Q2 Results

TP ICAP Group

Half Year Results

Tritax Big Box REIT*

Half Year Results

Walt Disney*

Q3 Results

08-Aug

Beazley

Half Year Results

Derwent London

Half Year Results

Eli Lilly*

Q2 Results

Entain*

Half Year Results

Harbour Energy

Half Year Results

Helios Towers

Half Year Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Half Year Results

Hill & Smith

Half Year Results

Lancashire Holdings

Half Year Results

Morgan Sindall Group

Half Year Results

Persimmon*

Half Year Results

Spirax Group

Half Year Results

TI Fluid Systems

Half Year Results

09-Aug

Bellway

Trading Statement

Hargreaves Lansdown

Full Year Results

Renewables Infrastructure Group

Half Year Results

TBC Bank Group

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Ibstock hoping to keep full-year guidance on track

Ibstock’s 2024 didn’t get off to the best of starts. First-quarter sales volumes came in below group expectations as residential construction markets remained subdued. Despite the weaker volumes, strong cost-cutting measures helped keep underlying cash profits (EBITDA) on track. That’s good news in the short term, but we’re wary that cost cuts can only go so far.

Back in April, CEO Joe Hudson said that leading indicators were beginning to suggest an increase in housing market activity. When the group reports half-year results next week, we’re keen to see if the positive outlook remains the same. If concrete signs have failed to materialise by this point, we could see full-year guidance reined back in a similar fashion to its competitor, Forterra.

Disney’s streaming growth will be key to hitting guidance

Disney’s last set of results were broadly in line with market expectations. Revenue inched 1% higher to $22.1bn, while operating profit shot up 17% to $3.8bn as cost-cutting initiatives from the prior year began to bear fruit. The uplift was also helped by a turnaround in fortunes from Disney’s streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu, which posted their first-ever profits.

Looking to next week, markets are expecting the top line to keep moving in the right direction, with 3.1% revenue growth being the target. We expect the group’s theme parks and cruises will continue to draw customers in and more than offset weakness from its more traditional cable networks. Market sentiment around the company has been weak over the past few months, and the valuation’s taken a big hit as a result. Meeting and even exceeding expectations on the streaming front will be key to changing the mood music, given that it’s a big part of Disney’s future growth strategy.

Has a new government changed the outlook for Persimmon?

After a shaky 2023, Persimmon’s first-quarter trading showed some encouraging signs of improvement. Sales rates edged slightly higher in the period alongside a growing order book, indicating that buyers’ confidence was improving. We’re keen to see if that positive momentum continued into the second quarter.

Markets are looking for £1.25bn of revenue from next week’s half-year results, and any beat on this front is likely to be met with a positive response from investors. A change in government and promises to refresh planning regulations have brought some early signs of optimism to the sector, and we’re keen to see how, or if, management tweaks the medium-term outlook as a result.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

