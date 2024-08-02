Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
05-Aug
No FTSE 350 Reporters
06-Aug
Abrdn
Half Year Results
Caterpillar*
Q2 Results
Intercontinental Hotels Group
Half Year Results
IWG
Half Year Results
Renewi
Q1 Trading Statement
Rotork
Half Year Results
Spirent Communications
Half Year Results
Travis Perkins
Half Year Results
07-Aug
4imprint Group
Half Year Results
Coca-Cola HBC
Half Year Results
Glencore*
Half Year Results
Hiscox
Half Year Results
Ibstock*
Half Year Results
Novo Nordisk*
Q2 Results
Quilter
Half Year Results
Shopify*
Q2 Results
TP ICAP Group
Half Year Results
Tritax Big Box REIT*
Half Year Results
Walt Disney*
Q3 Results
08-Aug
Beazley
Half Year Results
Derwent London
Half Year Results
Eli Lilly*
Q2 Results
Entain*
Half Year Results
Harbour Energy
Half Year Results
Helios Towers
Half Year Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Half Year Results
Hill & Smith
Half Year Results
Lancashire Holdings
Half Year Results
Morgan Sindall Group
Half Year Results
Persimmon*
Half Year Results
Spirax Group
Half Year Results
TI Fluid Systems
Half Year Results
09-Aug
Bellway
Trading Statement
Hargreaves Lansdown
Full Year Results
Renewables Infrastructure Group
Half Year Results
TBC Bank Group
Half Year Results
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Ibstock hoping to keep full-year guidance on track
Ibstock’s 2024 didn’t get off to the best of starts. First-quarter sales volumes came in below group expectations as residential construction markets remained subdued. Despite the weaker volumes, strong cost-cutting measures helped keep underlying cash profits (EBITDA) on track. That’s good news in the short term, but we’re wary that cost cuts can only go so far.
Back in April, CEO Joe Hudson said that leading indicators were beginning to suggest an increase in housing market activity. When the group reports half-year results next week, we’re keen to see if the positive outlook remains the same. If concrete signs have failed to materialise by this point, we could see full-year guidance reined back in a similar fashion to its competitor, Forterra.
Disney’s streaming growth will be key to hitting guidance
Disney’s last set of results were broadly in line with market expectations. Revenue inched 1% higher to $22.1bn, while operating profit shot up 17% to $3.8bn as cost-cutting initiatives from the prior year began to bear fruit. The uplift was also helped by a turnaround in fortunes from Disney’s streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu, which posted their first-ever profits.
Looking to next week, markets are expecting the top line to keep moving in the right direction, with 3.1% revenue growth being the target. We expect the group’s theme parks and cruises will continue to draw customers in and more than offset weakness from its more traditional cable networks. Market sentiment around the company has been weak over the past few months, and the valuation’s taken a big hit as a result. Meeting and even exceeding expectations on the streaming front will be key to changing the mood music, given that it’s a big part of Disney’s future growth strategy.
Has a new government changed the outlook for Persimmon?
After a shaky 2023, Persimmon’s first-quarter trading showed some encouraging signs of improvement. Sales rates edged slightly higher in the period alongside a growing order book, indicating that buyers’ confidence was improving. We’re keen to see if that positive momentum continued into the second quarter.
Markets are looking for £1.25bn of revenue from next week’s half-year results, and any beat on this front is likely to be met with a positive response from investors. A change in government and promises to refresh planning regulations have brought some early signs of optimism to the sector, and we’re keen to see how, or if, management tweaks the medium-term outlook as a result.
