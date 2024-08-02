Next week on the stock market

Ibstock’s 2024 didn’t get off to the best of starts. First-quarter sales volumes came in below group expectations as residential construction markets remained subdued. Despite the weaker volumes, strong cost-cutting measures helped keep underlying cash profits (EBITDA) on track. That’s good news in the short term, but we’re wary that cost cuts can only go so far.

Back in April, CEO Joe Hudson said that leading indicators were beginning to suggest an increase in housing market activity. When the group reports half-year results next week, we’re keen to see if the positive outlook remains the same. If concrete signs have failed to materialise by this point, we could see full-year guidance reined back in a similar fashion to its competitor, Forterra.