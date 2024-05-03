Next week on the stock market

Direct Line’s story has been dominated by takeover talk in recent weeks. But a fairytale ending looks out of reach after Ageas confirmed a few weeks ago that it would not be making a firm offer. Direct Line had previously rejected a couple of proposed deals and Ageas couldn’t make the numbers work to put a more enticing number on the table.

And so, we get back to business. Full-year results painted a better picture than we’ve had for some time. But there’s a long way to go before this turnaround is complete. It’s no secret that Direct Line has struggled over the past few years to deal with a challenging motor insurance market. All eyes will be on whether profitable new business has continued over the first quarter, and when we can expect to see that translate into improved results.