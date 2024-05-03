Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
06-May
No FTSE 350 Reporters
08-May
Q1 Results
Q1 Trading Statement
Q3 Trading Statement
Q1 Trading Statement
Q3 Trading Statement
Q1 Results
09-May
Full Year Results
BAE*
AGM Trading Statement
Trading Statement
Q1 Corporate Sales Release
Q1 Results
Trading Statement
Q1 Interim Management Statement
ITV*
Q1 Trading Statement
Q1 Trading Statement
Q1 Interim Management Statement
Q1 Results
Full Year Results
10-May
Q1 Results
Can Direct Line move on from takeover talk and start driving positive performance?
Direct Line’s story has been dominated by takeover talk in recent weeks. But a fairytale ending looks out of reach after Ageas confirmed a few weeks ago that it would not be making a firm offer. Direct Line had previously rejected a couple of proposed deals and Ageas couldn’t make the numbers work to put a more enticing number on the table.
And so, we get back to business. Full-year results painted a better picture than we’ve had for some time. But there’s a long way to go before this turnaround is complete. It’s no secret that Direct Line has struggled over the past few years to deal with a challenging motor insurance market. All eyes will be on whether profitable new business has continued over the first quarter, and when we can expect to see that translate into improved results.
BAE Systems hoping to stay on the Ball and deliver full-year guidance
BAE Systems has moved from strength to strength in recent years. The group manufactures military equipment like fighter jets, submarines and ammunition, and recent global events have increased demand for BAE’s products. That helped full-year sales and underlying operating profits both grow 9% last year, to £25.3bn and £2.7bn respectively.
That growth’s set to reach double-digit rates this year, including a helping hand from the recent acquisition of US-based Ball Aerospace. With an order backlog of £69.8bn back at year-end providing good revenue visibility, we see little reason that these targets can’t be met. The main thing that might rock the boat is if there’s been any major hiccups with the integration of Ball Aerospace. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this in next week’s trading update, hoping to gain some insight into whether everything’s moving along as planned.
Shopify sets sights on another strong quarter
The Canadian giant Shopify is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. While the platform is all but invisible to consumers, it helps provide millions of vendors globally with a customisable online shop with minimal expertise. Shopify powers 10% of all online shopping in the US, fuelling full-year revenue growth of 26% last year, up to $7.1bn.
Momentum is set to continue into the new financial year, with revenue expected to grow at a low-twenties percentage rate in the first quarter. Having increased prices, lowered costs and removed the financial burden of its unsuccessful logistics company, Shopify’s gross margins look set to improve by 1.5 percentage points since year-end. As well as looking under the hood at performance this quarter, we’ll be eager to hear how the outlook for the rest of the year is shaping up.
A contributing author holds shares in BAE Systems.
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.