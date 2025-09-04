Next week on the stock market

Associated British Foods (ABF) has had a tough start to the year. First-half revenues remained flat, but some troubles in its Sugar divisions saw group operating profits fall faster than expected, down 10% to £835mn. With expectations now rebased lower, we’re cautiously optimistic that there won’t be any more disappointments when the group releases its second-half trading update next week.

Performance at the all-important Primark business is set to improve as a record-breaking warm summer is likely to have boosted footfall and encouraged UK consumers to spend more. This positive momentum looks set to spill over to the group’s ingredients and grocery businesses, and help sales trends pick up here too. But with the sugar market across Europe remaining weak, it looks likely to offset progress elsewhere in the business. As a result, markets are forecasting another half of double-digit operating profit declines to around £876mn.