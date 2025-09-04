Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
08-Sep
No FTSE 350 Reporters
09-Sep
Computacenter
Half Year Results
Dunelm
Full Year Results
Gamma Communications
Half Year Results
10-Sep
Associated British Foods*
Trading Statement
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Corporate Sales Release
Vistry Group*
Half Year Results
Wickes
Half Year Results
11-Sep
Energean
Half Year Results
Playtech
Half Year Results
Trainline
Half Year Trading Statement
12-Sep
No FTSE 350 Reporters
Associated British Foods banks on Primark momentum
Associated British Foods (ABF) has had a tough start to the year. First-half revenues remained flat, but some troubles in its Sugar divisions saw group operating profits fall faster than expected, down 10% to £835mn. With expectations now rebased lower, we’re cautiously optimistic that there won’t be any more disappointments when the group releases its second-half trading update next week.
Performance at the all-important Primark business is set to improve as a record-breaking warm summer is likely to have boosted footfall and encouraged UK consumers to spend more. This positive momentum looks set to spill over to the group’s ingredients and grocery businesses, and help sales trends pick up here too. But with the sugar market across Europe remaining weak, it looks likely to offset progress elsewhere in the business. As a result, markets are forecasting another half of double-digit operating profit declines to around £876mn.
Visty hopes to see profitability improve in the second half
Vistry’s first-half results shouldn’t bring too many surprises next week. The housebuilder’s already confirmed that revenue is set to fall from £2.0bn to around £1.8bn due to a pullback in partner-funded activity. Sales prices are holding firm for now, but that still means first-half underlying profits are expected to fall from £162mn to around £125mn.
Much more important than any first-half numbers will be the outlook for the second half. The UK government has pledged to invest an unprecedented £39bn in affordable housing over the next decade, marking a significant step up in funding. This money is set to start flowing later this year, and Vistry looks better positioned to benefit than many of its peers.
We’re keen to hear just how much of a positive impact the group’s expecting, given that Vistry’s expecting second-half activity to rebound and deliver a full-year increase in profits. But with affordability issues continuing for buyers, nothing is guaranteed.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.