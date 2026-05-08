Next week on the stock market

Cost pressures expected to heat up for Greggs

Greggs looks set to continue rolling out new stores this year, targeting 120 net new openings as it aims to become more accessible to customers. Shops are also staying open for longer to help the group attract more evening customers, and lately it’s been the group’s fastest-growing daypart. That helped sales rise 6.3% over the first nine weeks of the year.

However, the wider UK environment was already tough when we heard from Greggs last at the start of March. The conflict in the Middle East hasn’t helped matters and is likely to have made consumers tighten their purse strings. We’re also eager to hear how much the recent rise in energy prices is expected to impact the group’s costs this year. Current full-year guidance points to profits being at a similar level to last year. But with challenges mounting in recent months, we wouldn’t be surprised if that outlook became more cautious when the group releases its trading statement next week.