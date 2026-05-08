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Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 11 May 2026.
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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published May 8, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

11-May

Compass Group

Half Year Results

Victrex

Half Year Results

12-May

Bytes Technology

Full Year Results

Derwent London

Q1 Trading Statement

Greggs*

Trading Statement

IMI

Q1 Trading Statement

Imperial Brands*

Half Year Results

Vodafone*

Full Year Results

Wickes

Trading Statement

13-May

Alibaba*

Full Year Results

Avon Technologies

Half Year Results

Spirax

Q1 Trading Statement

TP ICAP

Q1 Trading Statement

TUI*

Q2 Results

14-May

3i Group

Full Year Results

Burberry

Full Year Results

Grainger

Half Year Results

ITV*

Q1 Trading Statement

Land Securities

Full Year Results

National Grid*

Full Year Results

Premier Foods

Q4 Results

Princes Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Shawbrook

Q1 Trading Statement

Vesuvius

Q1 Trading Statement

Watches Of Switzerland

Q4 Trading Statement

15-May

Grafton Group

Q1 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Cost pressures expected to heat up for Greggs

Greggs looks set to continue rolling out new stores this year, targeting 120 net new openings as it aims to become more accessible to customers. Shops are also staying open for longer to help the group attract more evening customers, and lately it’s been the group’s fastest-growing daypart. That helped sales rise 6.3% over the first nine weeks of the year.

However, the wider UK environment was already tough when we heard from Greggs last at the start of March. The conflict in the Middle East hasn’t helped matters and is likely to have made consumers tighten their purse strings. We’re also eager to hear how much the recent rise in energy prices is expected to impact the group’s costs this year. Current full-year guidance points to profits being at a similar level to last year. But with challenges mounting in recent months, we wouldn’t be surprised if that outlook became more cautious when the group releases its trading statement next week.

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National Grid is charging ahead with at least £70bn of investment

National Grid’s looking to plant itself at the heart of the electric revolution. The group recently announced upgraded plans to invest at least £70bn in expanding its infrastructure over five years to 2031 – a 70% uplift on the prior five-year period. This comes as the group’s looking to support the electrification of industrial demand as well as accelerating demand growth from data centres amid the rise of AI. With National Grid’s revenues linked to the value of its asset base, this step up in investment should help support high single-digit annual earnings growth over the period.

Turning to next week’s results, the group’s full-year performance has been in line with management’s expectations. Markets are currently forecasting revenue to remain broadly flat at £18.3bn. Meanwhile, operating profits are expected to grow at a faster pace of nearly 8% to £5.8bn, helped by improvements in its UK transmission business.

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Middle East conflict weighs on the outlook for TUI’s holidays

TUI comes into its second-quarter results next week on the back of a difficult trading period for the travel industry. The Middle East crisis has led to demand for holidays in many of its travel hotspots drying up, with total bookings for the key summer season running 7% below last year’s level. As a result, last month TUI suspended its full-year revenue guidance, and there’s also been a sharp cut to underlying operating profit guidance, down from expectations for 7-10% growth to a decline of up to 22%.

The important cruise segment had been performing well in the early months of the year, driven by strong customer demand. However, after the conflict broke out, some of its ships were left stranded in Middle Eastern ports until mid-April. We’re keen to get an update on when these ships are likely to be fully operational again and how demand is tracking for cruises in other regions.

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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 8th May 2026