Next week on the stock market

Persimmon hoping to build on last year’s momentum

Persimmon’s November update showed second-half sales rates trending in the right direction, despite a softening market ahead of the UK budget. Between July and mid-November, both the order book and average selling prices were in growth territory too. As a result, full-year underlying pre-tax profit guidance of around £429mn looks within reach when the company issues its trading update next week.

Affordability issues for buyers remain top of the agenda heading into 2026. But with Persimmon’s homes typically priced around 15% below the new-build national average, it offers some resilience to ride current market challenges. Its in-house materials business is a key differentiator to the competition and should provide some relief on the build cost front. We’re also keen to see how well the order book’s holding up heading into the new year when it updates investors next week.