Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
12-Jan
No FTSE 350 Reporters
13-Jan
Grafton Group
Q4 Trading Statement
Hunting
Q4 Trading Statement
IntegraFin Holdings
Q1 Trading Statement
Persimmon*
Full Year Trading Statement
Whitbread*
Q3 Trading Statement
14-Jan
Hays
Q2 Trading Statement
Vistry Group*
Q4 Trading Statement
15-Jan
Ashmore Group
Q2 Assets Under Management
Dunelm Group
Q2 Trading Statement
Rathbones Group
Q4 Trading Statement
Safestore Holdings
Full Year Results
TSMC*
Q4 Results
Taylor Wimpey*
Trading Statement
16-Jan
Ninety One
Q3 Assets Under Management
Persimmon hoping to build on last year’s momentum
Persimmon’s November update showed second-half sales rates trending in the right direction, despite a softening market ahead of the UK budget. Between July and mid-November, both the order book and average selling prices were in growth territory too. As a result, full-year underlying pre-tax profit guidance of around £429mn looks within reach when the company issues its trading update next week.
Affordability issues for buyers remain top of the agenda heading into 2026. But with Persimmon’s homes typically priced around 15% below the new-build national average, it offers some resilience to ride current market challenges. Its in-house materials business is a key differentiator to the competition and should provide some relief on the build cost front. We’re also keen to see how well the order book’s holding up heading into the new year when it updates investors next week.
World’s largest chipmaker TSMC looks to cash in on AI demand
TSMC sales reaccelerated in November after slowing in October, putting the chipmaker back on track for a strong final quarter. Expectations are for around 21% revenue growth in the fourth quarter as demand for AI infrastructure remains strong. If confirmed, the rumoured multi-year price hikes will be taken as a strong indicator that management still believes we’re early in the buildout cycle, but the proof will ultimately be in the pudding.
The outlook for 2026 will also be important, not just for TSMC, but for the broader AI infrastructure market. Trading at around 25 times next year's expected earnings, TSMC is relatively expensive at the moment compared to its typical trading range, so the momentum needs to remain strong. When results are released next week, there will also be an eye on how much extra supply they can bring on next year to help meet AI chip demand.
Vistry looks to rebuild investor confidence
Vistry’s been on the receiving end of favourable government policies towards affordable housing of late. That saw its average weekly sales rates between July and early November rise by 11% compared to the prior year. With the overhanging uncertainty of the UK budget now out of the way, we’re keen to see how many more partner-funded deals have been completed when the group delivers its full-year update next week.
Pre-tax profit forecasts for 2025 point to slight growth of around 3% to £271mn, following a sharp decline in the prior year due to a handful of management missteps. We’re hoping to hear that continued cost discipline has helped achieve this target, especially as its partnerships model is lower margin than ordinary housebuilding projects. Moving forward, striking a positive tone next week will be key to rebuilding investor confidence into the new year.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.