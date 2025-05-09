Next week on the stock market

Contract caterer Compass Group’s underlying sales growth of 9.2% in the first quarter wasn’t enough to prompt a full-year upgrade from management. Current guidance is looking for organic sales growth of at least 7.5% in 2025, and underlying operating profit in the high single digits. With consensus forecasts already wandering into double-digit growth territory, there may be some disappointment if Compass doesn’t serve up an upgrade alongside next week’s half-year results.

Now that the £0.5bn buyback is complete, investor appetite may have been whetted for more of the same, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for an update on shareholder payouts as well as progress on the integration of CH&Co acquired last year for £0.5bn. Investors will be hoping for signs of continued momentum in next week’s interim results.