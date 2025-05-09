Next week on the stock market

Watch a quick breakdown of the key earnings to keep an eye on
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
12-May
Diversified Energy Company
Q1 Trading Statement
Victrex
Half Year Results
13-May
Bytes Technology Group
Full Year Results
DCC
Full Year Results
14-May
Burberry*
Full Year Results
Compass Group*
Half Year Results
Experian*
Full Year Results
Imperial Brands*
Half Year Results
Keller
Q1 Trading Statement
Spirax Group
Q1 Trading Statement
TP ICAP Group
Q1 Trading Statement
TUI*
Q2 Results
15-May
Alibaba Group*
Full Year Results
Auction Technology Group
Half Year Results
Aviva*
Q1 Trading Statement
Grainger
Half Year Results
ITV*
Q1 Trading Statement
Lion Finance Group
Q1 Results
National Grid*
Full Year Results
Premier Foods
Q4 Results
Sage Group
Half Year Results
United Utilities*
Full Year Results
3i Group
Full Year Results
16-May
Future Group
Half Year Results
Land Securities
Full Year Results
Vesuvius
Trading Statement
Will Compass’s sales growth be pointing in the right direction?
Contract caterer Compass Group’s underlying sales growth of 9.2% in the first quarter wasn’t enough to prompt a full-year upgrade from management. Current guidance is looking for organic sales growth of at least 7.5% in 2025, and underlying operating profit in the high single digits. With consensus forecasts already wandering into double-digit growth territory, there may be some disappointment if Compass doesn’t serve up an upgrade alongside next week’s half-year results.
Now that the £0.5bn buyback is complete, investor appetite may have been whetted for more of the same, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for an update on shareholder payouts as well as progress on the integration of CH&Co acquired last year for £0.5bn. Investors will be hoping for signs of continued momentum in next week’s interim results.
Alibaba eyes growth amid AI surge and trade tensions
Alibaba delivered robust revenue growth and made notable progress in expanding its emerging AI and cloud infrastructure division last quarter, which has become central to its growth strategy.
Analysts are forecasting revenue growth of approximately 6.2% year over year for 2025. While the focus on AI and cloud is making the headlines, most revenue still comes from e-commerce, making Chinese consumer demand crucial. Despite trade tensions raising concerns about Alibaba’s international businesses, such as AliExpress, direct exposure to US tariffs is limited, as most sales are concentrated in China.
Ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties in China will remain important factors shaping investor confidence in the year ahead. The main question now is whether momentum can be sustained both in the next quarter and over the coming year.
TUI looking to stay on course despite economic crosswinds
TUI had a blockbuster first quarter with revenue rising at double-digit rates and profits landing well ahead of market expectations at the time. The Holiday Experiences division drove the improvements, with particularly strong performances across its Hotels & Resorts and Cruises.
Operating in a sector which is at the mercy of consumer sentiment and spending power is difficult. The current challenging economic backdrop means it's hard to map the demand picture accurately. Concerns around weaker bookings have caused markets to expect revenue growth to roughly half quarter-on-quarter, to 6.4%.
But falling oil prices have the potential to keep profits moving higher, given they’re such a significant chunk of airlines’ costs. And we expect to hear that full-year underlying operating profit guidance of 7-10% growth remains on track when second-quarter results are announced next week.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.