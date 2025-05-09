Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 12 May 2025.
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published May 9, 2025

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

12-May

Diversified Energy Company

Q1 Trading Statement

Victrex

Half Year Results

13-May

Bytes Technology Group

Full Year Results

DCC

Full Year Results

14-May

Burberry*

Full Year Results

Compass Group*

Half Year Results

Experian*

Full Year Results

Imperial Brands*

Half Year Results

Keller

Q1 Trading Statement

Spirax Group

Q1 Trading Statement

TP ICAP Group

Q1 Trading Statement

TUI*

Q2 Results

15-May

Alibaba Group*

Full Year Results

Auction Technology Group

Half Year Results

Aviva*

Q1 Trading Statement

Grainger

Half Year Results

ITV*

Q1 Trading Statement

Lion Finance Group

Q1 Results

National Grid*

Full Year Results

Premier Foods

Q4 Results

Sage Group

Half Year Results

United Utilities*

Full Year Results

3i Group

Full Year Results

16-May

Future Group

Half Year Results

Land Securities

Full Year Results

Vesuvius

Trading Statement

Will Compass’s sales growth be pointing in the right direction?

Contract caterer Compass Group’s underlying sales growth of 9.2% in the first quarter wasn’t enough to prompt a full-year upgrade from management. Current guidance is looking for organic sales growth of at least 7.5% in 2025, and underlying operating profit in the high single digits. With consensus forecasts already wandering into double-digit growth territory, there may be some disappointment if Compass doesn’t serve up an upgrade alongside next week’s half-year results.

Now that the £0.5bn buyback is complete, investor appetite may have been whetted for more of the same, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for an update on shareholder payouts as well as progress on the integration of CH&Co acquired last year for £0.5bn. Investors will be hoping for signs of continued momentum in next week’s interim results.

Alibaba eyes growth amid AI surge and trade tensions

Alibaba delivered robust revenue growth and made notable progress in expanding its emerging AI and cloud infrastructure division last quarter, which has become central to its growth strategy.

Analysts are forecasting revenue growth of approximately 6.2% year over year for 2025. While the focus on AI and cloud is making the headlines, most revenue still comes from e-commerce, making Chinese consumer demand crucial. Despite trade tensions raising concerns about Alibaba’s international businesses, such as AliExpress, direct exposure to US tariffs is limited, as most sales are concentrated in China.

Ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties in China will remain important factors shaping investor confidence in the year ahead. The main question now is whether momentum can be sustained both in the next quarter and over the coming year.

TUI looking to stay on course despite economic crosswinds

Equity Analyst

TUI had a blockbuster first quarter with revenue rising at double-digit rates and profits landing well ahead of market expectations at the time. The Holiday Experiences division drove the improvements, with particularly strong performances across its Hotels & Resorts and Cruises.

Operating in a sector which is at the mercy of consumer sentiment and spending power is difficult. The current challenging economic backdrop means it's hard to map the demand picture accurately. Concerns around weaker bookings have caused markets to expect revenue growth to roughly half quarter-on-quarter, to 6.4%.

But falling oil prices have the potential to keep profits moving higher, given they’re such a significant chunk of airlines’ costs. And we expect to hear that full-year underlying operating profit guidance of 7-10% growth remains on track when second-quarter results are announced next week.

