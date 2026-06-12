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Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 15 June 2026.
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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jun 12, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

15-Jun

No FTSE 350 Reporters

16-Jun

No FTSE 350 Reporters

17-Jun-Jun

AO World

Full Year Results

18-Jun

FirstGroup

Full Year Results

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure

Full Year Results

Syncona

Full Year Results

Tesco*

Q1 Trading Statement

Whitbread*

Q1 Trading Statement

XPS Pensions Group

Full Year Results

19-Jun

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Whitbread – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Whitbread’s first quarter got off to a reasonable start with total UK accommodation sales for Premier Inn up around 1.9% in the eight weeks to 23 April, split broadly evenly between organic growth and new room space. Forward bookings have also been positive, but with UK cost inflation nudging 4%, this year’s margins are under pressure. There’s evidence to suggest international visitors to London hotels are starting to feel the effects of disruption from the Middle East conflict. While Whitbread is likely to feel this less than the competition, any slowdown is likely to disappoint.

The younger Germany division had a stronger start to the quarter with accommodation sales up 9% despite a relatively empty events calendar, but with Germany trading only just above breakeven, it's still UK performance which will be the key driver of this year’s results. As things stand, analysts expect revenue to fall 1% to £2.9bn, with inflation amplifying the pressure on operating profit, which is forecast to decline 8% to £0.6bn.

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Tesco – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Tesco remains the largest supermarket in the UK, with further market share gains helping retail sales rise by 4.3% to £66.6bn last year. Despite slimmer profit growth as higher employment costs squeezed margins, free cash flows landed well ahead of market expectations, and the group’s ploughing ahead with its current £0.8bn share buyback programme.

Next week’s first-quarter update should see sales continue to trend higher. Although we expect the pace of growth to slow as the year progresses, driven by elevated oil prices putting pressure on consumers' budgets and forcing more downtrading into cheaper private-label goods. But Tesco’s huge scale should help it to negotiate hard with suppliers and keep prices competitive, giving them little reason to look elsewhere. If operations can be streamlined as expected, there could still be some upside to the group’s cautious full-year guidance, which points to underlying operating profits of £3.0-3.3bn.

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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 12th June 2026