Next week on the stock market

Whitbread – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Whitbread’s first quarter got off to a reasonable start with total UK accommodation sales for Premier Inn up around 1.9% in the eight weeks to 23 April, split broadly evenly between organic growth and new room space. Forward bookings have also been positive, but with UK cost inflation nudging 4%, this year’s margins are under pressure. There’s evidence to suggest international visitors to London hotels are starting to feel the effects of disruption from the Middle East conflict. While Whitbread is likely to feel this less than the competition, any slowdown is likely to disappoint.

The younger Germany division had a stronger start to the quarter with accommodation sales up 9% despite a relatively empty events calendar, but with Germany trading only just above breakeven, it's still UK performance which will be the key driver of this year’s results. As things stand, analysts expect revenue to fall 1% to £2.9bn, with inflation amplifying the pressure on operating profit, which is forecast to decline 8% to £0.6bn.