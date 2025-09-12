Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
15-Sep
HgCapital Trust
Half Year Results
16-Sep
City of London Investment
Full Year Results
Harworth Group
Half Year Results
JTC
Half Year Results
Kier Group
Full Year Results
Trustpilot Group
Half Year Results
17-Sep
Moonpig Group
Trading Statement
Barratt Redrow*
Full Year Results
IP Group
Half Year Results
Supermarket Income REIT
Full Year Results
18-Sep
Foresight Solar Fund
Half Year Results
Next*
Half Year Results
Renishaw
Full Year Results
19-Sep
Investec
Trading Statement
Next eyes tougher second half
Next is on a hot streak, with July’s trading update comfortably exceeding expectations. This strong performance led to a small upgrade in full-year pre-tax profit guidance, rising from £1.08bn to £1.11bn.
Looking ahead to next week’s half-year results, investors will want clarity on how the group plans to navigate a more challenging second half. The company has cautioned that UK employment may weaken as the impact of April’s National Insurance increase filters through the economy, potentially dampening consumer spending. Additionally, the tailwinds in the first half from favourable weather and M&S’s technical troubles are now expected to fade.
The key question remains whether Next’s strength in digital marketing and international expansion can continue to offset mounting macroeconomic pressures and the slow-burning decline of the UK high street.
Barratt Redrow pushes forward amid safety cost pressures
Barratt Redrow's full-year results next week shouldn’t bring too many surprises, with the company already flagging underlying pre-tax profits of around £583mn. This performance comes despite softer demand in London, which contributed to total completions falling slightly below guidance at 16,565 homes (vs. 16,800–17,200 target).
Looking ahead, an expected uplift in buyer activity should see the group deliver between 17,200 and 17,800 homes in the new financial year, with build cost inflation remaining in a manageable 1–2% range. Additional building safety charges tied to legacy properties are expected to hold back profit growth in the new year. Barratt’s guidance points to around £640mn in pre-tax profits, up nearly 10%.
Despite these challenges, Barratt Redrow remains in a strong financial position, supported by a £2.9bn order book and £0.8bn in net cash. The Redrow integration has already generated £69mn in cost savings, with more expected as overlapping operations are streamlined.
