Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 15 September 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Sep 12, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

15-Sep

HgCapital Trust

Half Year Results

16-Sep

City of London Investment

Full Year Results

Harworth Group

Half Year Results

JTC

Half Year Results

Kier Group

Full Year Results

Trustpilot Group

Half Year Results

17-Sep

Moonpig Group

Trading Statement

Barratt Redrow*

Full Year Results

IP Group

Half Year Results

Supermarket Income REIT

Full Year Results

18-Sep

Foresight Solar Fund

Half Year Results

Next*

Half Year Results

Renishaw

Full Year Results

19-Sep

Investec

Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Next eyes tougher second half

Next is on a hot streak, with July’s trading update comfortably exceeding expectations. This strong performance led to a small upgrade in full-year pre-tax profit guidance, rising from £1.08bn to £1.11bn.

Looking ahead to next week’s half-year results, investors will want clarity on how the group plans to navigate a more challenging second half. The company has cautioned that UK employment may weaken as the impact of April’s National Insurance increase filters through the economy, potentially dampening consumer spending. Additionally, the tailwinds in the first half from favourable weather and M&S’s technical troubles are now expected to fade.

The key question remains whether Next’s strength in digital marketing and international expansion can continue to offset mounting macroeconomic pressures and the slow-burning decline of the UK high street.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Barratt Redrow pushes forward amid safety cost pressures

Barratt Redrow's full-year results next week shouldn’t bring too many surprises, with the company already flagging underlying pre-tax profits of around £583mn. This performance comes despite softer demand in London, which contributed to total completions falling slightly below guidance at 16,565 homes (vs. 16,800–17,200 target).

Looking ahead, an expected uplift in buyer activity should see the group deliver between 17,200 and 17,800 homes in the new financial year, with build cost inflation remaining in a manageable 1–2% range. Additional building safety charges tied to legacy properties are expected to hold back profit growth in the new year. Barratt’s guidance points to around £640mn in pre-tax profits, up nearly 10%.

Despite these challenges, Barratt Redrow remains in a strong financial position, supported by a £2.9bn order book and £0.8bn in net cash. The Redrow integration has already generated £69mn in cost savings, with more expected as overlapping operations are streamlined.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 12th September 2025