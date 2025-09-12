Next week on the stock market

Next is on a hot streak, with July’s trading update comfortably exceeding expectations. This strong performance led to a small upgrade in full-year pre-tax profit guidance, rising from £1.08bn to £1.11bn.

Looking ahead to next week’s half-year results, investors will want clarity on how the group plans to navigate a more challenging second half. The company has cautioned that UK employment may weaken as the impact of April’s National Insurance increase filters through the economy, potentially dampening consumer spending. Additionally, the tailwinds in the first half from favourable weather and M&S’s technical troubles are now expected to fade.

The key question remains whether Next’s strength in digital marketing and international expansion can continue to offset mounting macroeconomic pressures and the slow-burning decline of the UK high street.