It’s been a tough start to the year for Entain shareholders, and expectations for the Ladbrokes owner seem about as low as they can get. Shares have been under pressure, and markets are expecting little to no underlying growth until 2025. The valuation seemingly gives little credit to growth opportunities.

After a buying spree from the now-former CEO, Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain is refocused on organic growth. We’ll be looking for commentary in next week’s first-quarter trading update on what that means for some of the overseas assets that aren’t quite pulling their weight, and there’s an expectation that some asset sales could be on the cards.

There’s rightly some negative sentiment in the air with regulatory headwinds expected to hit profits in the coming year, no permanent CEO and increased US competition impacting the BetMGM joint venture. But from a low base, it won’t take much to reignite the flame.