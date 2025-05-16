Next week on the stock market

Despite some disappointments throughout the year, JD Sports delivered a strong final quarter, with sales up across all regions. The group’s been holding firmer on price than many of its competitors, who have leaned into promotional activity to help clear stock. The acquisition of Hibbett means that the US is now the group’s largest region by sales. But with rising costs due to tariffs, this extra inventory in the US could turn out to be beneficial for the group, providing a bit of a cushion to ride out the near-term uncertainty.

The outlook for the UK is fairly bleak. Management has voiced concerns that recent changes to National Insurance and minimum wages could increase costs by £30mn. As a result, the group’s expecting to report pre-tax profits in the £915-935mn range when full-year results are announced next week.