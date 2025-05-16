Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 19 May 2025.
Published May 16, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Watch a quick breakdown of the key earnings to keep an eye on

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

19-May

Big Yellow Group

Full Year Results

Diageo*

Q3 Trading Statement

Kainos group

Full Year Results

20-May

Caledonia Investments

Full Year Results

Cranswick

Full Year Results

Diploma

Half Year Results

Greggs*

Trading Statement

LondonMetric Property

Full Year Results

Smiths Group

Q3 Trading Statement

SSP

Half Year Results

Vodafone*

Full Year Results

21-May

4imprint Group

AGM Trading Statement

Coats Group

AGM Trading Statement

Currys

Full Year Trading Statement

Great Portland Estates

Full Year Results

HICL Infrastructure

Full Year Results

IntegraFin Holdings

Half Year Results

Intermediate Capital Group

Full Year Results

Ithaca Energy

Q1 Results

JD Sports Fashion*

Full Year Results

Marks & Spencer*

Full Year Results

RS Group

Full Year Results

Severn Trent

Full Year Results

SSE*

Full Year Results

22-May

British Land*

Full Year Results

BT Group*

Full Year Results

ConvaTec Group

AGM Trading Statement

easyJet*

Half Year Results

Johnson Matthey

Full Year Results

Intertek Group

AGM Trading Statement

Investec

Full Year Results

Pershing Square Holdings

Q1 Results

Petershill Partners

Q1 Trading Statement

QinetiQ Group

Full Year Results

Tate & Lyle*

Full Year Results

23-May

AJ Bell

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Can JD Sports hit full-year profit guidance?

Despite some disappointments throughout the year, JD Sports delivered a strong final quarter, with sales up across all regions. The group’s been holding firmer on price than many of its competitors, who have leaned into promotional activity to help clear stock. The acquisition of Hibbett means that the US is now the group’s largest region by sales. But with rising costs due to tariffs, this extra inventory in the US could turn out to be beneficial for the group, providing a bit of a cushion to ride out the near-term uncertainty.

The outlook for the UK is fairly bleak. Management has voiced concerns that recent changes to National Insurance and minimum wages could increase costs by £30mn. As a result, the group’s expecting to report pre-tax profits in the £915-935mn range when full-year results are announced next week.

easyJet is hoping to see summer bookings soar

easyJet will be looking to show markets it’s on the right flight path when it announces half-year results next week. There had been talk of weaker pricing over the second quarter, and we’re keen to hear how much of an impact that’s had on the bottom line. Markets are forecasting first-half pre-tax losses to widen nearly 5% to £366mn.

First-half losses aren’t surprising given the cyclical nature of easyJet’s business. Much more important is commentary around the outlook for the important summer season. Falling oil prices have the potential to boost profits, given they’re such a significant chunk of airlines’ costs. But we’re also keen to hear just how much of an impact uncertainty around tariffs is having on bookings and business, and if plans to expand its capacity by 3% this year remain on track.

Greggs is battling against a tough backdrop

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Greggs has had a tough time of late, with the valuation coming under pressure in 2025 as the group flagged slowing sales growth and rising costs. Bad weather has been partly to blame, putting off some customers that Greggs’ conveniently located stores would lure in. Trends were improving in February and we’re cautiously optimistic that the second half of the year will bring some more favourable conditions.

We don’t expect to hear a change of tack from management in next week’s trading update. Greggs has plans for between 140-150 net new openings in 2025, and we’re keen to hear how fast these new stores are being rolled out. Slowing sales growth and a tricky cost environment are challenges that Greggs now needs to overcome, but we’re not seeing any reason to be concerned about its underlying strengths just yet.

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 16th May 2025