Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week of 20 May 2024.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Guy_200x200-01.png
Guy Lawson-Johns
Equity Analyst
Published May 17, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

20-May

Big Yellow Group

Full Year Results

Kainos

Full Year Results

21-May

Assura

Full Year Results

Caledonia Investments

Full Year Results

Cranswick

Full Year Results

Dowlais*

Trading Statement

Kingfisher

Q1 Trading Statement

Pennon Group*

Full Year Results

Smiths Group

Q3 Trading Statement

SSP Group

Half Year Results

22-May

4imprint

AGM Trading Statement

British Land Company*

Full Year Results

Close Brothers

Q3 Trading Statement

Empiric Student Property

Trading Statement

HICL Infrastructure

Full Year Results

IntegraFin

Half Year Results

Marks and Spencer*

Full Year Results

Mitchells & Butlers

Half year results

NVIDIA*

Q1 Results

RS Group

Full Year Results

Severn Trent

Full Year Results

SSE Plc*

Full Year Results

23-May

AJ Bell

Half Year Results

Aviva*

Q1 Trading Statement

C&C Group

Full Year Results

Essentra

Trading Statement

Great Portland Estates

Full Year Results

International Distributions Services*

Full Year Results

Investec

Full Year Results

Ithaca Energy

Q1 Results

Johnson Matthey

Full Year Results

National Grid*

Full Year Results

QinetiQ

Full Year Results

Tate & Lyle*

Full Year Results

Wizz Air

Full Year Results

24-May

Intertek Group

Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors

NVIDIA pointing to further strong growth in first quarter

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

NVIDIA’s expected to build on the blistering growth experienced in the final quarter of last year. Company guidance points to first quarter revenue of around $24bn, more than three times the levels seen at the same point in 2023. Analyst forecasts expect sales to come in slightly higher. NVIDIA’s at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence based supercomputing. Beyond the obvious large Data Center customers, it’s working closely with sovereign states and academic institutions. In certain cases, the technology rollout has accelerated from a period of years to just months.

But there are potential headwinds for other segments. Some semiconductor companies have noted weak demand from the automotive industry and in gaming the lack of next generation console releases could keep a lid on sales. However, these are much smaller than the Data Center division, here we’ll be keeping a close eye on manufacturing partners’ ability to keep up with NVIDIA’s momentum.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Marks & Spencer’s continued turnaround success expected

Guy_200x200-01.png
Guy Lawson-Johns
Equity Analyst

So far trading this year has given Marks and Spencer shareholders plenty to be happy about. Growing market share and margins whilst embarking on a significant cost-cutting programme is a tough balancing act, but the group’s nailed it so far. Along with Lidl and the retail arm of Ocado, which it owns a 50% share of, M&S ranked as Britain’s fastest-growing grocer over the last quarter.

But the retail sector is a notoriously tricky operating environment and wage inflation and business rates have provided an unwanted challenge to its cost cutting programme. Despite this, next week’s full-year results are still expected to land in line with analyst estimates. This includes revenue growth of 8.9% over the year to £13bn and operating profit growth of 28.5% to £805mn.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

National Grid hoping to deliver electrifying numbers in its full-year results

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

National Grid is attempting to plant itself at the centre of the electric revolution. It’s selling off some of its gas assets to really focus its attention on electricity. Progress in driving the energy transition forward looks set to be supercharged by substantial levels of investment. These are expected to be in excess of £8bn when full-year results are reported next week.

In return for investing billions to maintain and upgrade its network, the regulator allows National Grid to earn a reasonable profit. Markets are expecting operating profits to rise around 11% to £4.8bn, which helps fund the group’s 5.4% forward dividend yield. Although, shareholder returns can vary and aren’t guaranteed. But given the shift in the interest rate narrative in early 2024, with rates now expected to remain higher for longer, we're eager to understand the longer-term impact this has on funding these investments.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Guy_200x200-01.png
Guy Lawson-Johns
Equity Analyst

Guy works as an Equity Analyst within the share research team, delivering current research and analysis on individual companies as well as broader sectors.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 17th May 2024