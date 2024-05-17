NVIDIA’s expected to build on the blistering growth experienced in the final quarter of last year. Company guidance points to first quarter revenue of around $24bn, more than three times the levels seen at the same point in 2023. Analyst forecasts expect sales to come in slightly higher. NVIDIA’s at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence based supercomputing. Beyond the obvious large Data Center customers, it’s working closely with sovereign states and academic institutions. In certain cases, the technology rollout has accelerated from a period of years to just months.

But there are potential headwinds for other segments. Some semiconductor companies have noted weak demand from the automotive industry and in gaming the lack of next generation console releases could keep a lid on sales. However, these are much smaller than the Data Center division, here we’ll be keeping a close eye on manufacturing partners’ ability to keep up with NVIDIA’s momentum.