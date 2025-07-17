Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
21-Jul
MONY Group
Half Year Results
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Half Year Results
Verizon*
Q2 Results
22-Jul
Baker Hughes*
Q2 Results
Coca-Cola*
Q2 Results
Compass Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Kier Group
Full Year Trading Statement
ME Group International
Half Year Results
Mitie Group
Q1 Trading Statement
Petershill Partners
Assets Under Management Statement
23-Jul
Alphabet*
Q2 Results
Breedon Group
Half Year Results
Hochschild Mining
Q2 Production Results
Informa
Half Year Results
J D Wetherspoon*
Full Year Trading Statement
Tesla*
Q2 Results
24-Jul
Airtel Africa
Q1 Results
AJ Bell
Q3 Trading Statement
Anglo American
Q2 Production Report
BT Group*
Q1 Trading Statement
Centrica*
Half Year Results
CVS Group*
Full Year Trading Statement
Howden Joinery Group
Half Year Results
IG Group
Full Year Results
ITV*
Half Year Results
Lloyds*
Half Year Results
Primary Health Properties*
Half Year Results
Reckitt Benckiser*
Half Year Results
RELX*
Half Year Results
Vodafone*
Q1 Trading Statement
Wizz Air
Q1 Results
25-Jul
Jupiter Fund Management
Half Year Results
NatWest*
Half Year Results
Rightmove
Half Year Results
Can price increases keep driving growth for Coca-Cola?
Coca-Cola’s recent performance has been impressive, with the group managing to beat profit expectations back in the first quarter. Growth of late has been mainly fuelled by higher prices, and we’re keen to see if that’s still the case when it reports second-quarter numbers next week. Markets are forecasting underlying operating growth of around 3% to $4.2bn, as the group rolls into some tough comparable periods.
There’s also an ongoing tax dispute with US tax authorities, with a potential multi-billion-dollar payment on the line. Last we heard, Coca-Cola seemed confident of winning the legal battle, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for any updates. Despite some unfavourable one-off payments, cash flows remain very healthy, providing scope for increased share buybacks and new acquisitions in the near to medium term. But remember, these are never guaranteed.
Motor finance investigation in focus for Lloyds
It’s an important month for Lloyds, not just because of next week's half-year results, but also because the Supreme Court is expected to make a judgment on the motor finance case. Lloyds has already taken £1.15bn in provisions and analysts expect another c.£800mn over 2025, with some pencilling in another tranche next week. Lloyds has around a 14% share of the motor finance market, making it more exposed than most of its peers, so investors will be keeping a close eye on how this develops.
In terms of financials, Lloyd’s giant retail banking exposure already gives it a cost advantage over peers, and we’re expecting to see more actions taken to drive cost efficiencies. Structural hedge repricing should continue to be a tailwind, too, even if rates continue to come down over the rest of the year. We’re expecting strong underlying performance, and if coupled with a favourable outcome from the motor finance investigation, the valuation looks relatively attractive. Though there are no guarantees.
Autonomous future the priority for Tesla
It’s hard to remember when a set of financials mattered less for Tesla than next week’s second-quarter results. The investment case has moved on from the core auto business to an AI-driven future, and there’ll be more riding on Elon Musk’s commentary about the Robotaxi rollout than anything else.
The core auto business is in a challenging spot; Chinese competitors, often backed by government cash, are causing a tough market to be even tougher. In the US, there’ll likely be a pull forward in demand as buyers look to get in ahead of EV incentive cuts. But the reality is, Tesla’s nearly $1 trillion market cap cannot be justified by simply selling a few more cars.
The next chapter is firmly about automation. The Robotaxi rollout is stage one, but the real goldmine will come if Tesla can ramp up production of its Cybercab next year. In the near term, any positive commentary on Robotaxi safety metrics or increasing fleet size will likely be good enough to offset any weakness in the core business.
The author holds shares in Tesla.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.