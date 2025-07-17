Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 21 July 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jul 17, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

21-Jul

MONY Group

Half Year Results

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Half Year Results

Verizon*

Q2 Results

22-Jul

Baker Hughes*

Q2 Results

Coca-Cola*

Q2 Results

Compass Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Kier Group

Full Year Trading Statement

ME Group International

Half Year Results

Mitie Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Petershill Partners

Assets Under Management Statement

23-Jul

Alphabet*

Q2 Results

Breedon Group

Half Year Results

Hochschild Mining

Q2 Production Results

Informa

Half Year Results

J D Wetherspoon*

Full Year Trading Statement

Tesla*

Q2 Results

24-Jul

Airtel Africa

Q1 Results

AJ Bell

Q3 Trading Statement

Anglo American

Q2 Production Report

BT Group*

Q1 Trading Statement

Centrica*

Half Year Results

CVS Group*

Full Year Trading Statement

Howden Joinery Group

Half Year Results

IG Group

Full Year Results

ITV*

Half Year Results

Lloyds*

Half Year Results

Primary Health Properties*

Half Year Results

Reckitt Benckiser*

Half Year Results

RELX*

Half Year Results

Vodafone*

Q1 Trading Statement

Wizz Air

Q1 Results

25-Jul

Jupiter Fund Management

Half Year Results

NatWest*

Half Year Results

Rightmove

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Can price increases keep driving growth for Coca-Cola?

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Coca-Cola’s recent performance has been impressive, with the group managing to beat profit expectations back in the first quarter. Growth of late has been mainly fuelled by higher prices, and we’re keen to see if that’s still the case when it reports second-quarter numbers next week. Markets are forecasting underlying operating growth of around 3% to $4.2bn, as the group rolls into some tough comparable periods.

There’s also an ongoing tax dispute with US tax authorities, with a potential multi-billion-dollar payment on the line. Last we heard, Coca-Cola seemed confident of winning the legal battle, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for any updates. Despite some unfavourable one-off payments, cash flows remain very healthy, providing scope for increased share buybacks and new acquisitions in the near to medium term. But remember, these are never guaranteed.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Motor finance investigation in focus for Lloyds

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

It’s an important month for Lloyds, not just because of next week's half-year results, but also because the Supreme Court is expected to make a judgment on the motor finance case. Lloyds has already taken £1.15bn in provisions and analysts expect another c.£800mn over 2025, with some pencilling in another tranche next week. Lloyds has around a 14% share of the motor finance market, making it more exposed than most of its peers, so investors will be keeping a close eye on how this develops.

In terms of financials, Lloyd’s giant retail banking exposure already gives it a cost advantage over peers, and we’re expecting to see more actions taken to drive cost efficiencies. Structural hedge repricing should continue to be a tailwind, too, even if rates continue to come down over the rest of the year. We’re expecting strong underlying performance, and if coupled with a favourable outcome from the motor finance investigation, the valuation looks relatively attractive. Though there are no guarantees.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Autonomous future the priority for Tesla

It’s hard to remember when a set of financials mattered less for Tesla than next week’s second-quarter results. The investment case has moved on from the core auto business to an AI-driven future, and there’ll be more riding on Elon Musk’s commentary about the Robotaxi rollout than anything else.

The core auto business is in a challenging spot; Chinese competitors, often backed by government cash, are causing a tough market to be even tougher. In the US, there’ll likely be a pull forward in demand as buyers look to get in ahead of EV incentive cuts. But the reality is, Tesla’s nearly $1 trillion market cap cannot be justified by simply selling a few more cars.

The next chapter is firmly about automation. The Robotaxi rollout is stage one, but the real goldmine will come if Tesla can ramp up production of its Cybercab next year. In the near term, any positive commentary on Robotaxi safety metrics or increasing fleet size will likely be good enough to offset any weakness in the core business.

The author holds shares in Tesla.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 17th July 2025