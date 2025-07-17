Next week on the stock market

Coca-Cola’s recent performance has been impressive, with the group managing to beat profit expectations back in the first quarter. Growth of late has been mainly fuelled by higher prices, and we’re keen to see if that’s still the case when it reports second-quarter numbers next week. Markets are forecasting underlying operating growth of around 3% to $4.2bn, as the group rolls into some tough comparable periods.

There’s also an ongoing tax dispute with US tax authorities, with a potential multi-billion-dollar payment on the line. Last we heard, Coca-Cola seemed confident of winning the legal battle, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for any updates. Despite some unfavourable one-off payments, cash flows remain very healthy, providing scope for increased share buybacks and new acquisitions in the near to medium term. But remember, these are never guaranteed.