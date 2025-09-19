Next week on the stock market

TUI heads into next week’s trading update following a strong third quarter. Revenues were up 7% to €6.2bn and underlying operating profit rose 38% to €321mn, driven by robust performances in its Holiday Experiences and Cruises segments.

However, the competitive markets and airline operations remain under some pressure, with summer bookings down 2% year-on-year, impacted by heatwaves in source markets and the Middle East Conflict. Despite this, management has raised its full-year operating profit guidance to 9–11%, while revenue growth is expected to come in at the lower end of the 5–10% range. This indicates TUI’s managing to keep a tight grip on costs.

Net debt has continued to improve, now at €1.9bn, and further progress could strengthen the case for a potential return of dividends, but there are no guarantees. The upcoming trading statement should offer greater clarity on year-end performance, and with strong momentum in higher-margin segments, TUI appears well-positioned to meet its upgraded profit target.

The author holds shares in TUI.