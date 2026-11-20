Results calendar: week commencing 23 November

23-Nov Partners Group Private Equity Q3 Results

24-Nov AO World Half Year Results Auction Technology Group Full Year Results Coats Group Trading Statement Compass Group Full Year Results Corilis Digital Infrastructure Half Year Results Cranswick Half Year Results Kingfisher Q3 Trading Statement LondonMetric Property Half Year Results Molten Ventures Half Year Results Telecom Plus Half Year Results

25-Nov Pets at Home Group Half Year Results RHI Magnesita Q3 Trading Statement Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Half Year Results Seraphim Space Investment Trust Q1 Results

26-Nov CMC Markets Half Year Results Foresight Group Holdings Half Year Results Halfords Group Half Year Results HICL Infrastructure Half Year Results Mitchells & Butlers Full Year Results Safestore Holdings Q4 Trading Statement Past performance isn't a guide to future returns. *Events on which we will be updating investors

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.