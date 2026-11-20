Results calendar: week commencing 23 November
23-Nov
Partners Group Private Equity
Q3 Results
24-Nov
AO World
Half Year Results
Auction Technology Group
Full Year Results
Coats Group
Trading Statement
Compass Group
Full Year Results
Corilis Digital Infrastructure
Half Year Results
Cranswick
Half Year Results
Kingfisher
Q3 Trading Statement
LondonMetric Property
Half Year Results
Molten Ventures
Half Year Results
Telecom Plus
Half Year Results
25-Nov
Pets at Home Group
Half Year Results
RHI Magnesita
Q3 Trading Statement
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund
Half Year Results
Seraphim Space Investment Trust
Q1 Results
26-Nov
CMC Markets
Half Year Results
Foresight Group Holdings
Half Year Results
Halfords Group
Half Year Results
HICL Infrastructure
Half Year Results
Mitchells & Butlers
Full Year Results
Safestore Holdings
Q4 Trading Statement
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.