Next week on the stock market

Salesforce is set to report its Q1 results next week, following a year of modest revenue growth. Having spent the past year or two rightsizing the business, costs are in a much better place, and both profits and cash flows are feeling the benefits. While this was a necessary step, the focus now shifts back to driving top-line growth.

Group guidance for first-quarter revenue growth of 6-7% was softer than markets were hoping for at the time. This reflects a tricky macroenvironment where businesses are still being selective of their software spending. Missing this target range next week would likely weigh heavily on investor sentiment.

We were excited to hear Salesforce’s AI platform, Agentforce, gained early momentum late last year with over 3,000 paid AI deals. But with around 150,000 customers, these deals aren’t dial movers just yet. We think it’s just a matter of time, and we’re keen to hear whether the positive momentum has continued into the new year.