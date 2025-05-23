Next week on the stock market

Watch a quick breakdown of the key earnings to keep an eye on
Take our short, 2 question survey to share your thoughts.
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
26-May
No FTSE 350 Reporters
27-May
No FTSE 350 Reporters
28-May
C&C Group
Full Year Results
Kingfisher
Q1 Trading Statement
NVIDIA*
Q1 Results
Pets at Home Group*
Q4 Results
Salesforce*
Q1 Results
Softcat
Q3 Trading Statement
29-May
Atalaya Mining Copper
Q1 Results
Auto Trader Group
Full Year Results
Capital Gearing Trust
Full Year Results
Hollywood Bowl Group
Half Year Results
30-May
No FTSE 350 Reporters
Growing expectations for Salesforce’s AI platform amid slowing growth
Salesforce is set to report its Q1 results next week, following a year of modest revenue growth. Having spent the past year or two rightsizing the business, costs are in a much better place, and both profits and cash flows are feeling the benefits. While this was a necessary step, the focus now shifts back to driving top-line growth.
Group guidance for first-quarter revenue growth of 6-7% was softer than markets were hoping for at the time. This reflects a tricky macroenvironment where businesses are still being selective of their software spending. Missing this target range next week would likely weigh heavily on investor sentiment.
We were excited to hear Salesforce’s AI platform, Agentforce, gained early momentum late last year with over 3,000 paid AI deals. But with around 150,000 customers, these deals aren’t dial movers just yet. We think it’s just a matter of time, and we’re keen to hear whether the positive momentum has continued into the new year.
Pets at Home’s margins are under pressure as demand wanes and costs rise
Pets at Home is set to deliver underlying profit before tax of around £133mn when it releases its full-year results next week, broadly in-line with the previous year’s performance. Its vet division has been caught up in an industry-wide probe by the UK’s Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). We don’t think the CMA’s initial proposals look too taxing, but we’ll be keen to hear any thoughts from the company.
But it’s the retail division where the pressure on demand has been most noticeable. Add in higher wages and employers’ national insurance contributions, and analysts are understandably pencilling in reduced profitability for the new financial year at group level. As a result, we’ll be paying particular attention to the outlook and the steps Pets at Home is taking to help offset these rising costs.
Chinese restrictions to hit NVIDIA’s first quarter, underlying demand still strong
NVIDIA expects to report first-quarter sales of about $43bn next week, reflecting year-on-year growth of 65%. Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ announcement as well as fresh US trade restrictions against its H20 chip, designed specifically for the Chinese market, came in towards the end of the quarter. As a result, the company has stated it will recognise a $5.5bn write-down on the value of its H20 inventory in these results.
In light of these developments, analysts have also been trimming their sales forecasts, with second-quarter expectations falling from nearly $48bn to $46.3bn since the news broke. But earnings season readouts from customers Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta showed no sign of a dip in underlying demand for Artificial Intelligence infrastructure built on NVIDIA’s technology. So there could be room for some upside to these numbers. Of course there are no guarantees.
Parties related to the author own NVIDIA shares.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.