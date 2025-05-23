Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 26 May 2025.
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published May 23, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

26-May

No FTSE 350 Reporters

27-May

No FTSE 350 Reporters

28-May

C&C Group

Full Year Results

Kingfisher

Q1 Trading Statement

NVIDIA*

Q1 Results

Pets at Home Group*

Q4 Results

Salesforce*

Q1 Results

Softcat

Q3 Trading Statement

29-May

Atalaya Mining Copper

Q1 Results

Auto Trader Group

Full Year Results

Capital Gearing Trust

Full Year Results

Hollywood Bowl Group

Half Year Results

30-May

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Growing expectations for Salesforce’s AI platform amid slowing growth

Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Salesforce is set to report its Q1 results next week, following a year of modest revenue growth. Having spent the past year or two rightsizing the business, costs are in a much better place, and both profits and cash flows are feeling the benefits. While this was a necessary step, the focus now shifts back to driving top-line growth.

Group guidance for first-quarter revenue growth of 6-7% was softer than markets were hoping for at the time. This reflects a tricky macroenvironment where businesses are still being selective of their software spending. Missing this target range next week would likely weigh heavily on investor sentiment.

We were excited to hear Salesforce’s AI platform, Agentforce, gained early momentum late last year with over 3,000 paid AI deals. But with around 150,000 customers, these deals aren’t dial movers just yet. We think it’s just a matter of time, and we’re keen to hear whether the positive momentum has continued into the new year.

Pets at Home’s margins are under pressure as demand wanes and costs rise

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Pets at Home is set to deliver underlying profit before tax of around £133mn when it releases its full-year results next week, broadly in-line with the previous year’s performance. Its vet division has been caught up in an industry-wide probe by the UK’s Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). We don’t think the CMA’s initial proposals look too taxing, but we’ll be keen to hear any thoughts from the company.

But it’s the retail division where the pressure on demand has been most noticeable. Add in higher wages and employers’ national insurance contributions, and analysts are understandably pencilling in reduced profitability for the new financial year at group level. As a result, we’ll be paying particular attention to the outlook and the steps Pets at Home is taking to help offset these rising costs.

Chinese restrictions to hit NVIDIA’s first quarter, underlying demand still strong

NVIDIA expects to report first-quarter sales of about $43bn next week, reflecting year-on-year growth of 65%. Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ announcement as well as fresh US trade restrictions against its H20 chip, designed specifically for the Chinese market, came in towards the end of the quarter. As a result, the company has stated it will recognise a $5.5bn write-down on the value of its H20 inventory in these results.

In light of these developments, analysts have also been trimming their sales forecasts, with second-quarter expectations falling from nearly $48bn to $46.3bn since the news broke. But earnings season readouts from customers Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta showed no sign of a dip in underlying demand for Artificial Intelligence infrastructure built on NVIDIA’s technology. So there could be room for some upside to these numbers. Of course there are no guarantees.

Parties related to the author own NVIDIA shares.

Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 23rd May 2025