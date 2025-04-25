Next week on the stock market

Watch a quick breakdown of the key earnings to keep an eye on
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
28-Apr
No FTSE 350 Reporters
29-Apr
Alfa Financial Software Holdings
Q1 Trading Statement
Associated British Foods*
Half Year Results
AstraZeneca*
Q1 Results
Beazley
Q1 Trading Statement
BP*
Q1 Results
Breedon Group
Trading Statement
Coca-Cola*
Q1 Results
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Q1 Trading Statement
Entain*
Q1 Trading Statement
Howden Joinery
Trading Statement
HSBC*
Q1 Results
PayPal*
Q1 Results
Pfizer*
Q1 Results
Travis Perkins
Q1 Trading Statement
Visa*
Q2 Results
30-Apr
Aberdeen Group
Q1 Trading Statement
Airbus*
Q1 Results
Aston Martin Lagonda*
Q1 Results
Barclays*
Q1 Results
Caterpillar*
Q1 Results
Coca Cola HBC
Q1 Results
Glencore
Q1 Production Report
GSK*
Q1 Results
Haleon*
Q1 Trading Statement
Meta Platforms*
Q1 Results
Microsoft*
Q3 Results
OSB Group
Q1 Trading Statement
PPHE Hotel Group
Q1 Trading Statement
Prudential*
Q1 Results
Segro
Q1 Trading Statement
Smith & Nephew*
Q1 Trading Statement
Spectris
Q1 Trading Statement
Taylor Wimpey*
Trading Statement
01-May
Amazon*
Q1 Results
Apple*
Q2 Results
Cameco*
Q1 Results
Eli Lilly and Co*
Q1 Results
Endeavour Mining
Q1 Results
Hiscox
Q1 Trading Statement
Lancashire Holdings
Q1 Trading Statement
London Stock Exchange Group*
Q1 Trading Statement
Lloyds Banking Group*
Q1 results
Mastercard*
Q1 Results
Morgan Sindall Group
Half Year Trading Statement
McDonald's*
Q1 Results
Persimmon*
Q1 Trading Statement
Whitbread*
Full Year Results
02-May
Chevron*
Q1 Results
NatWest Group*
Q1 Results
Pearson
Q1 Trading Statement
Shell*
Q1 Results
Standard Chartered*
Q1 Results
Airbus could start to see some turbulence in supply chains.
Airbus is set to report first-quarter results next week, and we’re keen to hear just how much turbulence tariffs are causing. Guidance to deliver around 820 commercial aircraft in 2025 disappointed markets at the time. And as expected, early news flow indicates that first-quarter deliveries have got off to a slow start. Tariffs are likely to weigh on production throughout the supply chain, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the delivery target gets lowered at some point in the year.
We’re also keen to hear how the Defence and Space division is doing. This has been a major source of pain in recent times, but recent write-downs and operational changes look to be the reset needed. And with Europe looking to ramp up its defence spending in the coming years, Airbus will be hoping to benefit from the shifting landscape. While there’s no guarantee, we’re keen to get an update from management on the outlook for demand here.
Associated British Foods is hoping to improve performance at Primark.
We’ll be paying close attention to Associated British Foods’ (ABF) first-half results next week. The spotlight’s on Primark after it reported a drop in revenue and market share in the UK over the crucial Christmas period. While overseas growth helped to offset this, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any further signs of struggle. Especially amidst the growing economic uncertainty stemming from recent US tariff policy. Whether the recently lowered full-year guidance of low single-digit revenue growth remains on track will be a key metric to watch.
ABF also has a host of other food and commodity businesses under its wing to help diversify revenue streams. But it’s the Sugar division that has really caught headlines recently. A sharp fall in sugar prices is set to see underlying operating profits in this cyclical business more than halve from £199mn to between £50-75mn this year.
Persimmon’s sitting on solid ground in early 2025.
Persimmon looked to be sitting on fairly solid ground last we heard, reporting double-digit revenue and profit growth in 2024. Recent industry data and reports from peers have been positive, with demand holding up well. That’s underpinning the group’s expectation to complete more homes this year, somewhere in the 11,000-11,500 range – up around 5.5% at the midpoint.
Being a UK-focused name, US-led tariffs are expected to have little direct impact on Persimmon. Helped by improved buyer demand and a tight grip on costs, further improvements in profitability are expected this year. Markets are still pointing to full-year pre-tax profit growth of around 14% to £433mn, and we’re keen to hear just how much progress has been made towards this benchmark when first quarter results are released next week.
