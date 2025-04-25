Next week on the stock market

Airbus is set to report first-quarter results next week, and we’re keen to hear just how much turbulence tariffs are causing. Guidance to deliver around 820 commercial aircraft in 2025 disappointed markets at the time. And as expected, early news flow indicates that first-quarter deliveries have got off to a slow start. Tariffs are likely to weigh on production throughout the supply chain, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the delivery target gets lowered at some point in the year.

We’re also keen to hear how the Defence and Space division is doing. This has been a major source of pain in recent times, but recent write-downs and operational changes look to be the reset needed. And with Europe looking to ramp up its defence spending in the coming years, Airbus will be hoping to benefit from the shifting landscape. While there’s no guarantee, we’re keen to get an update from management on the outlook for demand here.