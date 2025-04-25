Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 28 April 2025.
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Apr 25, 2025

Watch a quick breakdown of the key earnings to keep an eye on

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

28-Apr

No FTSE 350 Reporters

29-Apr

Alfa Financial Software Holdings

Q1 Trading Statement

Associated British Foods*

Half Year Results

AstraZeneca*

Q1 Results

Beazley

Q1 Trading Statement

BP*

Q1 Results

Breedon Group

Trading Statement

Coca-Cola*

Q1 Results

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Q1 Trading Statement

Entain*

Q1 Trading Statement

Howden Joinery

Trading Statement

HSBC*

Q1 Results

PayPal*

Q1 Results

Pfizer*

Q1 Results

Travis Perkins

Q1 Trading Statement

Visa*

Q2 Results

30-Apr

Aberdeen Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Airbus*

Q1 Results

Aston Martin Lagonda*

Q1 Results

Barclays*

Q1 Results

Caterpillar*

Q1 Results

Coca Cola HBC

Q1 Results

Glencore

Q1 Production Report

GSK*

Q1 Results

Haleon*

Q1 Trading Statement

Meta Platforms*

Q1 Results

Microsoft*

Q3 Results

OSB Group

Q1 Trading Statement

PPHE Hotel Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Prudential*

Q1 Results

Segro

Q1 Trading Statement

Smith & Nephew*

Q1 Trading Statement

Spectris

Q1 Trading Statement

Taylor Wimpey*

Trading Statement

01-May

Amazon*

Q1 Results

Apple*

Q2 Results

Cameco*

Q1 Results

Eli Lilly and Co*

Q1 Results

Endeavour Mining

Q1 Results

Hiscox

Q1 Trading Statement

Lancashire Holdings

Q1 Trading Statement

London Stock Exchange Group*

Q1 Trading Statement

Lloyds Banking Group*

Q1 results

Mastercard*

Q1 Results

Morgan Sindall Group

Half Year Trading Statement

McDonald's*

Q1 Results

Persimmon*

Q1 Trading Statement

Whitbread*

Full Year Results

02-May

Chevron*

Q1 Results

NatWest Group*

Q1 Results

Pearson

Q1 Trading Statement

Shell*

Q1 Results

Standard Chartered*

Q1 Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Airbus could start to see some turbulence in supply chains.

Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Airbus is set to report first-quarter results next week, and we’re keen to hear just how much turbulence tariffs are causing. Guidance to deliver around 820 commercial aircraft in 2025 disappointed markets at the time. And as expected, early news flow indicates that first-quarter deliveries have got off to a slow start. Tariffs are likely to weigh on production throughout the supply chain, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the delivery target gets lowered at some point in the year.

We’re also keen to hear how the Defence and Space division is doing. This has been a major source of pain in recent times, but recent write-downs and operational changes look to be the reset needed. And with Europe looking to ramp up its defence spending in the coming years, Airbus will be hoping to benefit from the shifting landscape. While there’s no guarantee, we’re keen to get an update from management on the outlook for demand here.

See the Airbus share price, charts and our latest view

Associated British Foods is hoping to improve performance at Primark.

We’ll be paying close attention to Associated British Foods’ (ABF) first-half results next week. The spotlight’s on Primark after it reported a drop in revenue and market share in the UK over the crucial Christmas period. While overseas growth helped to offset this, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any further signs of struggle. Especially amidst the growing economic uncertainty stemming from recent US tariff policy. Whether the recently lowered full-year guidance of low single-digit revenue growth remains on track will be a key metric to watch.

ABF also has a host of other food and commodity businesses under its wing to help diversify revenue streams. But it’s the Sugar division that has really caught headlines recently. A sharp fall in sugar prices is set to see underlying operating profits in this cyclical business more than halve from £199mn to between £50-75mn this year.

See the Associated British Foods share price, charts and our latest view

Persimmon’s sitting on solid ground in early 2025.

Persimmon looked to be sitting on fairly solid ground last we heard, reporting double-digit revenue and profit growth in 2024. Recent industry data and reports from peers have been positive, with demand holding up well. That’s underpinning the group’s expectation to complete more homes this year, somewhere in the 11,000-11,500 range – up around 5.5% at the midpoint.

Being a UK-focused name, US-led tariffs are expected to have little direct impact on Persimmon. Helped by improved buyer demand and a tight grip on costs, further improvements in profitability are expected this year. Markets are still pointing to full-year pre-tax profit growth of around 14% to £433mn, and we’re keen to hear just how much progress has been made towards this benchmark when first quarter results are released next week.

See the Persimmon share price, charts and our latest view

Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

