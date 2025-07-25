Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 28 July 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Jul 25, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

28-Jul

Cranswick

Q1 Trading Statement

29-Jul

A G Barr

Q1 Trading Statement

AstraZeneca*

Q2 Results

Barclays*

Half Year Results

ConvaTec

Half Year Results

Croda International*

Half Year Results

Games Workshop Group

Full Year Results

Greggs*

Half Year Results

Inchcape

Half Year Results

Morgan Sindall Group

Half Year Results

Paragon Banking Group

Q3 Trading Statement

PayPal Holdings*

Q2 Results

Shaftesbury Capital

Half Year Results

SSP Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Unite Group

Half Year Results

Visa*

Q3 Results

30-Jul

Aberdeen Group

Half Year Results

Airbus*

Half Year Results

Aston Martin*

Half Year Results

BAE Systems*

Half Year Results

Bodycote

Half Year Results

Glencore*

Half Year Results

GSK*

Q2 Results

HSBC Holdings*

Half Year Results

Man Group

Half Year Results

Meta Platforms*

Q2 Results

Microsoft Corp*

Q4 Results

Rathbones Group

Half Year Results

RHI Magnesita NV

Half Year Results

Rio Tinto*

Half Year Results

Sage Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Taylor Wimpey *

Half Year Results

31-Jul

Amazon.com*

Q2 Results

Anglo American*

Half Year Results

Apple*

Q3 Results

British American Tobacco*

Half Year Results

Cameco*

Q2 Results

Drax Group

Half Year Results

Elementis

Half Year Results

Endeavour Mining

Q2 Results

Haleon*

Half Year Results

Hammerson

Half Year Results

Helios Towers

Half Year Results

JTC

Half Year Trading Statement

London Stock Exchange Group*

Half Year Results

Mastercard*

Q2 Results

Melrose Industries*

Half Year Results

Mondi

Half Year Results

Next*

Q2 Trading Statement

Pets at Home Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Rentokil Initial

Half Year Results

Rolls-Royce*

Half Year Results

Schroders

Half Year Results

Segro

Half Year Results

Shell*

Q2 Results

St James's Place

Half Year Results

Standard Chartered*

Half Year Results

Unilever*

Half Year Results

Weir Group

Half Year Results

01-Aug

IMI

Half Year Results

International Consolidated Airlines Group*

Half Year Results

Intertek Group

Half Year Results

Pearson

Half Year Results

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

GSK navigates pipeline challenges amid growth ambitions

GSK is set to report its second-quarter results next week as it continues to face a challenging backdrop marked by weaker vaccine sales, U.S. drug-pricing reforms, and growing tariff risks. Despite these headwinds, the pharmaceutical giant has so far stuck to its underlying profit growth guidance of 6–8% for this year. We’ll want to see if vaccine headwinds are still expected to moderate in the second half.

Investors will be watching whether recent regulatory obstacles for Blenrep, GSK’s blood cancer treatment, has impacted the longer-term revenue target of over £40bn by 2031. But there’s been clinical success elsewhere as well as further acquisition activity. Given the breadth of the pipeline, and our view that this is a relatively modest target, we’re not too concerned.

Parties related to the writer hold shares in GSK.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Shell faces Q2 pressure from operational disruptions

Shell reports second-quarter earnings next week. The group has already flagged some challenges encountered in the period. Lower production volumes, weak commodity trading, and disruption caused by a fire at a key chemical plant will all weigh on the numbers. That’s seen market forecasts for quarterly underlying earnings fall from nearly $4.6bn earlier this month to around $3.9bn.

The group’s quarterly buyback pace will be closely scrutinised ($3.5bn in the first quarter). Shell’s balance sheet strength means we’re not expecting a material cut this time round. Of course there can be no guarantee. But with oil prices being volatile, continuing such aggressive distributions could stretch bring the sustainability of such payouts into question if prices stay subdued.

Investors will therefore be hoping third quarter guidance includes a recovery in oil and gas production levels and improved performance in the company's chemicals division.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

IAG outlook in focus as fuel prices rise

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) is set to report its half-year earnings next week, and investors will be watching closely after a strong start to 2025. In Q1, IAG’s revenue and profits beat expectations thanks to increased capacity, higher ticket prices and lower fuel costs. But the price of jet fuel has since shot up following military action against Iran, and it’s proving to be stickier than crude oil prices, potentially pressuring margins.

A key focus this quarter will be bookings for the rest of the year, with around 80% of Q2 seats sold as of the last update. Tariffs had been weighing on the travel sector, given their potential to increase prices and cause a global economic slowdown. But thanks to the group’s strong brands and routes, we’re cautiously optimistic that demand has held up well. With second-quarter operating profits expected to rise by 16% to €1.4bn, the group could announce a fresh round of shareholder returns. Although, nothing is guaranteed.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 25th July 2025