Next week on the stock market

GSK is set to report its second-quarter results next week as it continues to face a challenging backdrop marked by weaker vaccine sales, U.S. drug-pricing reforms, and growing tariff risks. Despite these headwinds, the pharmaceutical giant has so far stuck to its underlying profit growth guidance of 6–8% for this year. We’ll want to see if vaccine headwinds are still expected to moderate in the second half.

Investors will be watching whether recent regulatory obstacles for Blenrep, GSK’s blood cancer treatment, has impacted the longer-term revenue target of over £40bn by 2031. But there’s been clinical success elsewhere as well as further acquisition activity. Given the breadth of the pipeline, and our view that this is a relatively modest target, we’re not too concerned.

Parties related to the writer hold shares in GSK.