Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
28-Jul
Cranswick
Q1 Trading Statement
29-Jul
A G Barr
Q1 Trading Statement
AstraZeneca*
Q2 Results
Barclays*
Half Year Results
ConvaTec
Half Year Results
Croda International*
Half Year Results
Games Workshop Group
Full Year Results
Greggs*
Half Year Results
Inchcape
Half Year Results
Morgan Sindall Group
Half Year Results
Paragon Banking Group
Q3 Trading Statement
PayPal Holdings*
Q2 Results
Shaftesbury Capital
Half Year Results
SSP Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Unite Group
Half Year Results
Visa*
Q3 Results
30-Jul
Aberdeen Group
Half Year Results
Airbus*
Half Year Results
Aston Martin*
Half Year Results
BAE Systems*
Half Year Results
Bodycote
Half Year Results
Glencore*
Half Year Results
GSK*
Q2 Results
HSBC Holdings*
Half Year Results
Man Group
Half Year Results
Meta Platforms*
Q2 Results
Microsoft Corp*
Q4 Results
Rathbones Group
Half Year Results
RHI Magnesita NV
Half Year Results
Rio Tinto*
Half Year Results
Sage Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Taylor Wimpey *
Half Year Results
31-Jul
Amazon.com*
Q2 Results
Anglo American*
Half Year Results
Apple*
Q3 Results
British American Tobacco*
Half Year Results
Cameco*
Q2 Results
Drax Group
Half Year Results
Elementis
Half Year Results
Endeavour Mining
Q2 Results
Haleon*
Half Year Results
Hammerson
Half Year Results
Helios Towers
Half Year Results
JTC
Half Year Trading Statement
London Stock Exchange Group*
Half Year Results
Mastercard*
Q2 Results
Melrose Industries*
Half Year Results
Mondi
Half Year Results
Next*
Q2 Trading Statement
Pets at Home Group
Q1 Trading Statement
Rentokil Initial
Half Year Results
Rolls-Royce*
Half Year Results
Schroders
Half Year Results
Segro
Half Year Results
Shell*
Q2 Results
St James's Place
Half Year Results
Standard Chartered*
Half Year Results
Unilever*
Half Year Results
Weir Group
Half Year Results
01-Aug
IMI
Half Year Results
International Consolidated Airlines Group*
Half Year Results
Intertek Group
Half Year Results
Pearson
Half Year Results
GSK navigates pipeline challenges amid growth ambitions
GSK is set to report its second-quarter results next week as it continues to face a challenging backdrop marked by weaker vaccine sales, U.S. drug-pricing reforms, and growing tariff risks. Despite these headwinds, the pharmaceutical giant has so far stuck to its underlying profit growth guidance of 6–8% for this year. We’ll want to see if vaccine headwinds are still expected to moderate in the second half.
Investors will be watching whether recent regulatory obstacles for Blenrep, GSK’s blood cancer treatment, has impacted the longer-term revenue target of over £40bn by 2031. But there’s been clinical success elsewhere as well as further acquisition activity. Given the breadth of the pipeline, and our view that this is a relatively modest target, we’re not too concerned.
Parties related to the writer hold shares in GSK.
Shell faces Q2 pressure from operational disruptions
Shell reports second-quarter earnings next week. The group has already flagged some challenges encountered in the period. Lower production volumes, weak commodity trading, and disruption caused by a fire at a key chemical plant will all weigh on the numbers. That’s seen market forecasts for quarterly underlying earnings fall from nearly $4.6bn earlier this month to around $3.9bn.
The group’s quarterly buyback pace will be closely scrutinised ($3.5bn in the first quarter). Shell’s balance sheet strength means we’re not expecting a material cut this time round. Of course there can be no guarantee. But with oil prices being volatile, continuing such aggressive distributions could stretch bring the sustainability of such payouts into question if prices stay subdued.
Investors will therefore be hoping third quarter guidance includes a recovery in oil and gas production levels and improved performance in the company's chemicals division.
IAG outlook in focus as fuel prices rise
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) is set to report its half-year earnings next week, and investors will be watching closely after a strong start to 2025. In Q1, IAG’s revenue and profits beat expectations thanks to increased capacity, higher ticket prices and lower fuel costs. But the price of jet fuel has since shot up following military action against Iran, and it’s proving to be stickier than crude oil prices, potentially pressuring margins.
A key focus this quarter will be bookings for the rest of the year, with around 80% of Q2 seats sold as of the last update. Tariffs had been weighing on the travel sector, given their potential to increase prices and cause a global economic slowdown. But thanks to the group’s strong brands and routes, we’re cautiously optimistic that demand has held up well. With second-quarter operating profits expected to rise by 16% to €1.4bn, the group could announce a fresh round of shareholder returns. Although, nothing is guaranteed.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.