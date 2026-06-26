Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
29-Jun
Foresight Group
Full Year Results
Patria Private Equity Trust
Half Year Results
30-Jun
J Sainsbury*
Q1 Trading Statement
01-Jul
No FTSE 350 Reporters
02-Jul
3I Infrastructure
Q1 Operations Update
Associated British Foods*
Q3 Trading Statement
Baltic Classifieds Group
Full Year Results
Currys
Full Year Results
03-Jul
No FTSE 350 Reporters
Sainsbury's will be looking to start the year well
Sainsbury’s results were largely as expected last year, with retail revenue rising 4.3% to £30.0bn. Growth was driven by a 5.2% uplift in grocery sales as improved products, value perception and initiatives like the ALDI price match helped the group gain market share from competitors. But Argos remained a drag on performance. Alongside rising cost pressures and a weakening consumer backdrop, Sainsbury’s issued an underwhelming outlook with the midpoint of full-year guidance pointing to flat underlying operating profits of £1.0bn.
Looking ahead to next week’s first-quarter update, the picture’s unlikely to have changed. The UK food market’s proving resilient overall, and Sainsbury's is executing well on its plan to put food first, which should see grocery sales trend higher. But the group’s overexposure to general merchandise through its ownership of Argos is likely to hold back progress. Cost pressures remain a threat to monitor, but inflation has been surprisingly stable, and we don’t expect any change to full-year guidance yet.
Associated British Foods is likely to remain under pressure
Associated British Foods (ABF) has faced some headwinds of late, causing total first-half sales to drop 2% to £9.5bn, ignoring exchange rates. Its crown jewel Primark, squeezed out modest 2% growth in the period, driven by new store openings. Meanwhile, Grocery revenue was flat, and all other divisions posted declines. But with costs rising across the board due to the Middle East conflict, underlying operating profits slumped 18% to £0.7bn.
We’re not optimistic that momentum will have improved when ABF releases its third-quarter update next week. Primark’s sales are likely to remain challenged, especially in continental Europe, where consumers appear to be pulling back more on discretionary spending. Full-year underlying operating profit guidance has already been downgraded to below last year’s level of £1.7bn. But with markets currently forecasting a sharper 13% decline to £1.5bn, we wouldn’t rule out another downgrade next week.
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