Next week on the stock market

Sainsbury's will be looking to start the year well

Sainsbury’s results were largely as expected last year, with retail revenue rising 4.3% to £30.0bn. Growth was driven by a 5.2% uplift in grocery sales as improved products, value perception and initiatives like the ALDI price match helped the group gain market share from competitors. But Argos remained a drag on performance. Alongside rising cost pressures and a weakening consumer backdrop, Sainsbury’s issued an underwhelming outlook with the midpoint of full-year guidance pointing to flat underlying operating profits of £1.0bn.

Looking ahead to next week’s first-quarter update, the picture’s unlikely to have changed. The UK food market’s proving resilient overall, and Sainsbury's is executing well on its plan to put food first, which should see grocery sales trend higher. But the group’s overexposure to general merchandise through its ownership of Argos is likely to hold back progress. Cost pressures remain a threat to monitor, but inflation has been surprisingly stable, and we don’t expect any change to full-year guidance yet.