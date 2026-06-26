Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week commencing 29 June 2026.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jun 26, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

29-Jun

Foresight Group

Full Year Results

Patria Private Equity Trust

Half Year Results

30-Jun

J Sainsbury*

Q1 Trading Statement

01-Jul

No FTSE 350 Reporters

02-Jul

3I Infrastructure

Q1 Operations Update

Associated British Foods*

Q3 Trading Statement

Baltic Classifieds Group

Full Year Results

Currys

Full Year Results

03-Jul

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Sainsbury's will be looking to start the year well

Sainsbury’s results were largely as expected last year, with retail revenue rising 4.3% to £30.0bn. Growth was driven by a 5.2% uplift in grocery sales as improved products, value perception and initiatives like the ALDI price match helped the group gain market share from competitors. But Argos remained a drag on performance. Alongside rising cost pressures and a weakening consumer backdrop, Sainsbury’s issued an underwhelming outlook with the midpoint of full-year guidance pointing to flat underlying operating profits of £1.0bn.

Looking ahead to next week’s first-quarter update, the picture’s unlikely to have changed. The UK food market’s proving resilient overall, and Sainsbury's is executing well on its plan to put food first, which should see grocery sales trend higher. But the group’s overexposure to general merchandise through its ownership of Argos is likely to hold back progress. Cost pressures remain a threat to monitor, but inflation has been surprisingly stable, and we don’t expect any change to full-year guidance yet.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Associated British Foods is likely to remain under pressure

Associated British Foods (ABF) has faced some headwinds of late, causing total first-half sales to drop 2% to £9.5bn, ignoring exchange rates. Its crown jewel Primark, squeezed out modest 2% growth in the period, driven by new store openings. Meanwhile, Grocery revenue was flat, and all other divisions posted declines. But with costs rising across the board due to the Middle East conflict, underlying operating profits slumped 18% to £0.7bn.

We’re not optimistic that momentum will have improved when ABF releases its third-quarter update next week. Primark’s sales are likely to remain challenged, especially in continental Europe, where consumers appear to be pulling back more on discretionary spending. Full-year underlying operating profit guidance has already been downgraded to below last year’s level of £1.7bn. But with markets currently forecasting a sharper 13% decline to £1.5bn, we wouldn’t rule out another downgrade next week.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 26th June 2026