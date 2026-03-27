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Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 30 March 2026.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Mar 27, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

30-Mar

RTW Biotech Opportunities

Full Year Results

31-Mar

A G Barr

Full Year Results

Metlen Energy & Materials

Full Year Results

Princes Group

Full Year Results

Raspberry Pi Holdings

Full Year Results

01-Apr

No FTSE 350 Reporters

02-Apr

No FTSE 350 Reporters

03-Apr

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 27th March 2026