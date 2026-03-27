Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
30-Mar
RTW Biotech Opportunities
Full Year Results
31-Mar
A G Barr
Full Year Results
Metlen Energy & Materials
Full Year Results
Princes Group
Full Year Results
Raspberry Pi Holdings
Full Year Results
01-Apr
No FTSE 350 Reporters
02-Apr
No FTSE 350 Reporters
03-Apr
No FTSE 350 Reporters
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.