Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 9 September 2024.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Sep 6, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

09-Sep

Computacenter

Half Year Results

10-Sep

No FTSE 350 Reporters

Have you downloaded our app yet?

From market news and analysis to expert insights, access it all on the go with our award-winning app.

Download the app

11-Sep

Dunelm Group

Full Year Results

Energean

Half Year Results

Trustpilot Group

Half Year Results

12-Sep

Fevertree*

Half Year Results

IG Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Kier Group

Full Year Results

Renishaw

Full Year Results

Spire Healthcare Group

Half Year Results

Trainline

Half Year Trading Statement

13-Sep

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Can Fevertree keep full-year guidance on track?

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Last we heard, Fevertree had been scooping up market share across its regions which had helped to increase sales. Innovation across Rum, Vodka and other spirits has helped boost the group’s leading position in the UK, and growth in Europe continues to grow ahead of the broader mixer category.

Fevertree’s already said it’s comfortable with full-year expectations, which at the time of the last update in June pointed towards 8% sales growth and underlying cash profit margins of around 15%. We’ll be keeping a close eye on whether these targets are still on track when half-year results are announced next week, with market forecasts currently suggesting this could be a slight stretch.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 6th September 2024