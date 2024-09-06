Next week on the stock market

In this article

09-Sep Computacenter Half Year Results

10-Sep No FTSE 350 Reporters

11-Sep Dunelm Group Full Year Results Energean Half Year Results Trustpilot Group Half Year Results

13-Sep No FTSE 350 Reporters *Events on which we will be updating investors

Can Fevertree keep full-year guidance on track?

Last we heard, Fevertree had been scooping up market share across its regions which had helped to increase sales. Innovation across Rum, Vodka and other spirits has helped boost the group's leading position in the UK, and growth in Europe continues to grow ahead of the broader mixer category. Fevertree's already said it's comfortable with full-year expectations, which at the time of the last update in June pointed towards 8% sales growth and underlying cash profit margins of around 15%. We'll be keeping a close eye on whether these targets are still on track when half-year results are announced next week, with market forecasts currently suggesting this could be a slight stretch.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.