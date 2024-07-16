Ocado – first-half revenue jumps higher

Ocado’s first-half revenue grew 12.6% to £1.5bn, reflecting growth in all business areas. The Technology Solutions business saw the fastest rate of growth, up 21.8% due to more installed modules and inflation-based contractual price increases.

Ocado Retail saw revenue rise 11.3% to £1.3bn. This was helped by increased active customer numbers which rose 8.1% to nearly 1.04mn, while price increases were a much smaller contributor.

Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) jumped from £16.6mn to £71.2mn, largely due to improved profitability in the Technology Solutions and Retail businesses. Smaller gains were seen in the Logistics business.

Free cash outflows improved from £305.2mn to £145.1mn. Net debt, including lease liabilities, grew from £0.9bn to £1.2bn.

Full-year group revenue growth guidance has been maintained, suggesting a slowdown in Technology Solutions and Retail in the second half. However, the outlook for cash-burn has improved.

The shares rose 17.5% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.