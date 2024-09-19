Ocado: strong Q3 delivers revenue upgrade

Ocado’s third-quarter revenue grew 15.5% to £658mn driven by higher volumes, average orders per week and active customers. This marks the seventh consecutive month as the UK’s fastest-growing grocer.

Average selling prices declined 0.4%, as Ocado chose to invest to keep price growth below the 2.0% UK grocery inflation rate.

Full-year revenue growth guidance has been raised to low double-digit rates (previously mid-to-high single-digits). All other guidance remains unchanged.

The shares rose 8.0% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.