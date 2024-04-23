PepsiCo – price hikes offset falling volumes

Pepsi’s revenue grew by 2.7% on an organic basis, reaching $18.3bn in the first quarter. This was driven entirely by higher prices as volumes declined by around 2.0%.

Underlying operating profit rose by 5.0% to $2.9bn, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. This was helped by price hikes and cost-saving measures.

Free cash outflows worsened from $1.0bn to $1.6bn. Net debt rose by $3.4bn to $37.5bn since the start of the year.

Full-year guidance has been reiterated, with revenue expected to grow by 4% on an organic basis. The group expects to return around $8.2bn of cash to shareholders this year, through a combination of dividends and share buybacks.

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.