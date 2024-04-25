Persimmon – first-quarter sales rates improve

Persimmon’s weekly net private sales rate per outlet was 0.66 in the first quarter, up from 0.62 last year. Total order book value moved 3.6% higher to £1.75bn.

Private average selling prices were up 6% to £283,000, with the use of buyer incentives currently running at around 4-5%.

CEO Dean Finch said the group is on track to deliver between 10,000 and 10,500 new homes this year, in line with prior guidance. Full-year operating margin is expected to be in line with the prior year.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

