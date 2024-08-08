Persimmon: strong first half as completions rise

Persimmon’s half-year revenue rose 10.9% to £1.3bn. This was driven by a 4.6% uplift in new home completions to 4,445, and a 2.7% rise in average selling prices to £263,288.
Underlying operating profit was broadly flat at £152mn. This reflects the slightly lower margins on prior orders due to build-cost inflation and increased use of incentives.
Free cash flow improved from an outflow of £298mn to an outflow of £46mn. At the half-year mark, the net cash position stood at £350mn.
Persimmon has seen a “strong pick up in enquiries and visitors”, and the private order book has grown 28% to £1.1bn. Full-year completions are now expected to be at the top end of prior guidance, which points to around 10,500 new homes.
An interim dividend of 20p per share has been announced, in line with the prior year.
The shares rose 1.1% following the announcement.
Our view
Persimmon key facts
