Reckitt – beats sales expectations, full-year guidance reiterated

Reckitt reported first-quarter net revenue of £3.7bn, reflecting like-for-like (LFL) growth of 1.5%. This was ahead of market expectations as 2% higher average selling prices offset a 0.5% drop in volumes.

Both the Hygiene and Health business units contributed to growth, with Hygiene showing the strongest performance. Nutrition declined by 9.9% as sales levels normalised following a strong comparative period which benefitted from competitor supply issues.

Reckitt remains on track to achieve full-year revenue and profit targets, with growth expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year. This includes 2-4% LFL net revenue growth and a return to growth for Nutrition later in the year.

It also announced the acceleration of its ongoing £1.0bn share buyback program.

The shares rose 4% in early trading.

