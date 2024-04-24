Reckitt – beats sales expectations, full-year guidance reiterated

Reckitt reported first-quarter net revenue of £3.7bn, reflecting like-for-like (LFL) growth of 1.5%. This was ahead of market expectations as 2% higher average selling prices offset a 0.5% drop in volumes.
Both the Hygiene and Health business units contributed to growth, with Hygiene showing the strongest performance. Nutrition declined by 9.9% as sales levels normalised following a strong comparative period which benefitted from competitor supply issues.
Reckitt remains on track to achieve full-year revenue and profit targets, with growth expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year. This includes 2-4% LFL net revenue growth and a return to growth for Nutrition later in the year.
It also announced the acceleration of its ongoing £1.0bn share buyback program.
The shares rose 4% in early trading.
