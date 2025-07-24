Reckitt: guidance raised after Q2 sales growth beats forecasts

Reckitt reported first-half net revenue of £7bn, reflecting like-for-like (LFL) growth of 1.5%. 4.2% growth in its core operations more than offset declines in non-core units that include Essential Home, for which a disposal of approximately $4.8bn has since been agreed. On a regional basis, Emerging Markets grew by 12.8% with Europe and North America both showing low single-digit declines.
Like-for-like volume and price growth accelerated through the period helping underlying sales in the second quarter increase faster than market forecasts.
Underlying operating profit grew by 7.0% ignoring exchange rates to £1.5bn, reflecting both top-line growth and efficiency gains.
Free cash flow fell 24.1% to £623mn, negatively impacted by restructuring costs. Net debt was up £0.3bn to £8.4bn.
The interim dividend rose 5% to 84.4p, and a £1bn buyback has been announced.
Full-year core LFL net revenue guidance has been upgraded from 3-4%, to over 4%.
The shares were up 9% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Reckitt key facts
