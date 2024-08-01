Rolls-Royce – H1 stronger than expected, dividends reinstated

Rolls-Royce’s first-half underlying revenue rose 18% to £8.2bn. The rise was fuelled by double-digit growth in both its Civil Aerospace and Defence divisions.

Underlying operating profit jumped by 71% to £1.1bn. The uplift was largely driven by higher margins in Civil Aerospace, which benefitted from efficiencies, contract improvements and increased volumes.

Underlying free cash flow grew from £0.4bn to £1.2bn. Net debt has improved from £2.0bn to £0.8bn since the beginning of the year.

Full-year guidance has been upgraded. Underlying operating profits are now expected to be between £2.1-2.3bn (previously £1.7-2.0bn) and free cash flow is set to land between £2.1-2.2bn (previously £1.7-1.9bn).

Dividends have been reinstated, and markets expect a payment of around 5p per share in the new year.

The shares rose 9.9% following the announcement.

