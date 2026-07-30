Rolls-Royce (HY Results): big beat and raise

First-half revenue came in at £11.3bn (£10.3bn expected), up 26% on an organic basis, driven by strong growth across Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems.

Underlying operating profit soared by 46% to £2.5bn (£1.9bn expected), with the beat driven by better-than-expected top-line growth and improved margins across all three businesses divisions.

Free cash flow rose by 24% to £2.0bn (£1.2bn expected). The net cash position improved from £1.9bn to £2.1bn.

Full-year guidance has been raised, with underlying operating profit now expected to land between £4.7-4.9bn (previously: £4.0-4.2bn). Free cash flow is now expected to be between £3.8-4.0bn (previously: £3.6-3.8bn).

An interim dividend of 6.0p per share was announced, up 33%. To date, £1.4bn of the three-year £7-9bn share buyback programme has been completed.

The shares rose 3.4% in early trading.

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