Rolls Royce – increased confidence in full-year guidance

Rolls Royce’s CEO, Tufan Erginbilgic, said the group has had a “strong start to the year, despite continued industry-wide supply chain challenges.”

In Civil Aerospace, large engine flying hours (EFH) have returned to 100% of 2019 levels in the four months to 30 April, driven by a growing fleet and international traffic in Asia. That EFH figure’s expected to increase to between 100-110% over the full year.

€550mn of debt has been repaid from cash on hand, and the group is now rated as ‘investment grade’ with some debt agencies.

There were no changes to full-year guidance, with the group expecting underlying operating profits and free cash flow of between £1.7-2.0bn and £1.7-1.9bn respectively. However, contractual improvements and improved margins have provided “further confidence” in achieving these targets.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.