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Sainsbury (Q1 Update): mixed performance, guidance reiterated

It was a mixed start to the year for Sainsbury’s, but full-year guidance remains on track.
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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jun 30, 2026

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Sainsbury’s first-quarter sales rose 2.7% to £9.2bn, excluding fuel, which was in line with market expectations. Growth was driven entirely by a 3.6% uplift in Grocery sales as the group gained market share from competitors.

General Merchandise and Clothing sales declined 3.7% (-1.3% expected) in the period due to a soft clothing market and reduced in-store space allocation in favour of Groceries. Argos sales fell 0.5% (-3.7% expected), as an uplift in Home & Toys and fan sales partly offset an unfavourable shift in product mix towards lower-priced items.

Full-year guidance was maintained, with underlying operating profit expected to land in the £975-1,075mn range. Retail free cash flows are still expected to exceed £500mn.

The shares rose 1.0% in early trading.

J Sainsbury key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 30th June 2026