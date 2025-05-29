Salesforce: Q1 revenue beat leads to small guidance upgrade

Salesforce reported first-quarter revenue of $9.8bn, up 8% ignoring the impact of exchange rates. Within that, Subscription and Support revenue drove most of the uplift, rising by 9% to $9.3bn.

Operating profit rose at a faster pace of 14% to $1.9bn, helped by a tight grip on costs.

Free cash flow grew by 4% to $6.3bn. Net cash, including lease liabilities, improved from $2.6bn to $6.0bn.

Full-year revenue guidance has been upgraded from a range of $40.5-$40.9bn to $41.0-$41.3bn, reflecting growth of around 8%. Free cash flow is expected to grow by around 9-10%.

On 27 May, Salesforce announced its acquisition of Informatica, a leader in AI-powered enterprise cloud data management. The deal is worth around $8bn and is expected to close in early 2027.

The shares rose 1.3% in after-hours trading.

Our view

Salesforce delivered a slight revenue beat and nudged up full-year targets, largely due to favourable currency movements. But the big news came a few days before first-quarter results, when Salesforce announced its $8bn acquisition of Informatica, an AI-powered data management company.

Having spent the past year or two rightsizing the business, costs are in a much better position and the benefits are being felt on both the profit and cash flow lines. This was a necessary process, but focus now rightly turns to top-line growth.

That’s where the Informatica acquisition comes in. The aim is to create the go-to platform that helps customers use AI to handle everyday tasks more easily and efficiently, helping to drive the next leg of growth. The $8bn price tag looks reasonable in our eyes. But with the deal not set to close until 2027, and businesses still being selective with their software spending, Salesforce will need to explore other growth avenues in the meantime.

There are two other major levers for growth from here. Firstly, through better bundling of its cloud products and improved use of its treasure trove of data. There’s a very clear correlation between annual recurring revenue per customer and the number of cloud products they adopt. The trick is to ensnare customers so deep into the ecosystem that it becomes very hard to ever leave. Salesforce, with its huge breadth of interlinked products from sales and marketing to customer service, is well-placed to do just that.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the other major growth lever, and the newly launched Agentforce platform allows customers to build AI agents that can work alongside humans to analyse data, make decisions, and take actions autonomously.

Salesforce is saying all the right things when it comes to AI agents, and over 8,000 new paid AI deals is a promising start. But with around 150,000 customers and guidance pointing to another year of slowing growth (albeit only marginally), these deals aren’t dial movers just yet. We think it’s a matter of time, and investors will need a bit of patience.

Cost controls mean cash flow is not only healthy, but rising at a decent clip. The balance sheet has plenty of wiggle room too, giving scope to support ongoing buybacks, a recently introduced dividend, and acquisitions. As ever, nothing is guaranteed.

Salesforce has a great product range, with a wide array of data and growth levers to pull. The valuation doesn’t look too demanding to us on a long-term view. But after a period of getting fit, it needs to deliver on its promise of an AI agent-driven acceleration of top-line growth, which may not come this year.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The technology industry is low risk in terms of ESG, though some segments are more exposed, like Electronic Components (environmental risks) and data monetisers (social risks). Business ethics tend to be a material risk within the tech sector, ranging from anti-competitive practices to intellectual property rights. Historically the sector has flown under the radar when it comes to regulatory oversight, but more recently we’ve seen regulators keen to get involved given the high-profile of some of the “big tech” names. Other key risk drivers include labour relations, data privacy, product governance and resource use.

According to Sustainalytics, Salesforce’s management of material ESG issues is strong.

Salesforce’s nominating and corporate governance committee periodically reviews the company’s ESG initiatives, while its cybersecurity team conducts regular assessments and operates 24/7 for incident response. The company also conducts annual employee surveys, runs an apprenticeship program. There’s also an audit committee overseeing compliance and ethics, supported by a third-party hotline for anonymous reporting.