SSE: announces Martin Pibworth as new CEO

SSE has announced a replacement for outgoing CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies, who is set to step down at the group’s Annual General Meeting on 17 July 2025.
Martin Pibworth, the current Chief Operating Officer, will take on the CEO role at that time. Mr Pibworth joined SSE in 1998 and has held several key commercial roles at the company.
Mr Pibworth has been described by the board as “a proven industry leader, with deep sector experience and a highly strategic outlook, demonstrating all of the attributes needed to be a successful Chief Executive”.
The shares rose 1.8% in early trading.
