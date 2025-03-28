Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

SSE: announces Martin Pibworth as new CEO

SSE have selected current COO Martin Pibworth to lead the company forward when the outgoing CEO steps down in the summer.
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Published Mar 28, 2025

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

SSE has announced a replacement for outgoing CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies, who is set to step down at the group’s Annual General Meeting on 17 July 2025.

Martin Pibworth, the current Chief Operating Officer, will take on the CEO role at that time. Mr Pibworth joined SSE in 1998 and has held several key commercial roles at the company.

Mr Pibworth has been described by the board as “a proven industry leader, with deep sector experience and a highly strategic outlook, demonstrating all of the attributes needed to be a successful Chief Executive”.

The shares rose 1.8% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

SSE key facts

