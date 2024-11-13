SSE: H1 profit rises, CEO to step down

SSE’s first-half revenue fell 6.9% to £4.5bn. Large tariff increases in Distribution linked to inflation over the last two financial years didn’t fully offset declines in the Transmission and Energy Markets (Trading) divisions.

Underlying operating profit rose 24.1% to £860mn. This was driven by the tariff increases and much improved Renewable energy output, while the Thermal division moved into loss-making territory. However, Thermal is still expected to be profitable over the 12-month period.

Free cash flow fell from an inflow of £1.2bn to an outflow of £46mn, due to lower levels of cash generated from operations and increased investment. Underlying net debt rose by £0.9bn to £9.8bn.

Full-year guidance remains unchanged.

CEO Alistair Philips-Davies has announced his intention to step down after 11 years at the top. He will remain in place until a successor is found to help ensure a smooth transition of power.

An interim dividend of 21.2p was announced, up 6%.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

