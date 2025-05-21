Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

SSE: investment budget cut as full year profits plateau

SSE has delivered full-year results a little ahead of recently narrowed guidance, but this year’s outlook is mixed.
SSE - engineers inspect an electricity pylon.jpg
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published May 21, 2025

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

SSE’s full-year revenue fell by £0.3bn to £10.1bn. The decline was largely driven by the Energy Customer Solutions and SSE Energy market divisions, which suffered from falling tariffs and lower price volatility respectively. This was partly offset by Distribution, which benefitted from one-off cost recoveries from the regulator.

Underlying operating profit was broadly flat at £2.4bn. Distribution was the standout division up 170% to £736mn helped by the cost recoveries. However, profits in SSE Thermal fell 67% to £248.5mn driven by lower prices and volatility levels.

Free cash flow fell from £1.9bn to an outflow of £0.2bn , impacted by lower cash generation and increased capital expenditure. Underlying net debt was £8.3bn.

SSE has recommended a final dividend of 43p taking the annual total up 7% to 64.2p.

SSE has issued a mixed outlook for its businesses this year and will provide Earnings Per Share guidance later in the year. Dividends are expected to increase 5-10%. The five-year investment budget has been reduced by £3bn to £17.5bn.

The shares were flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

SSE key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 21st May 2025