SSE: investment budget cut as full year profits plateau

SSE’s full-year revenue fell by £0.3bn to £10.1bn. The decline was largely driven by the Energy Customer Solutions and SSE Energy market divisions, which suffered from falling tariffs and lower price volatility respectively. This was partly offset by Distribution, which benefitted from one-off cost recoveries from the regulator.

Underlying operating profit was broadly flat at £2.4bn. Distribution was the standout division up 170% to £736mn helped by the cost recoveries. However, profits in SSE Thermal fell 67% to £248.5mn driven by lower prices and volatility levels.

Free cash flow fell from £1.9bn to an outflow of £0.2bn , impacted by lower cash generation and increased capital expenditure. Underlying net debt was £8.3bn.

SSE has recommended a final dividend of 43p taking the annual total up 7% to 64.2p.

SSE has issued a mixed outlook for its businesses this year and will provide Earnings Per Share guidance later in the year. Dividends are expected to increase 5-10%. The five-year investment budget has been reduced by £3bn to £17.5bn.

The shares were flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.