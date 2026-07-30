The Magnum Ice Cream Company (HY Results): modest growth, guidance unchanged

First-half revenue came in at €4.7bn (€4.6bn expected), up 4.7% on an organic basis, with all regions contributing positively. Volumes rose 2.5%, with higher prices contributing the remainder.

Adjusted cash profit (EBITDA) rose at a slightly slower pace of 3.2% to €0.9bn (€0.9bn expected), as margins were weighed down by the India acquisition, while cost inflation was offset by productivity savings.

Free cash flow increased from €138mn to €273mn. Net debt rose from €3.0bn to €3.3bn, largely due to acquisitions.

For 2026, organic sales growth is still expected to be between 3-5%, and underlying cash profit margins are expected to improve by 0.4-0.6 percentage points.

The shares fell 4.2% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.