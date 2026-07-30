Share research

The Magnum Ice Cream Company (HY Results): modest growth, guidance unchanged

The Magnum Ice Cream Company (MICC) reported better-than-expected first-half sales and full-year guidance remains on track, despite some pressure on margins.
Magnum share research.jpg
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jul 30, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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First-half revenue came in at €4.7bn (€4.6bn expected), up 4.7% on an organic basis, with all regions contributing positively. Volumes rose 2.5%, with higher prices contributing the remainder.

Adjusted cash profit (EBITDA) rose at a slightly slower pace of 3.2% to €0.9bn (€0.9bn expected), as margins were weighed down by the India acquisition, while cost inflation was offset by productivity savings.

Free cash flow increased from €138mn to €273mn. Net debt rose from €3.0bn to €3.3bn, largely due to acquisitions.

For 2026, organic sales growth is still expected to be between 3-5%, and underlying cash profit margins are expected to improve by 0.4-0.6 percentage points.

The shares fell 4.2% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 30th July 2026