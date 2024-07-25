Unilever – first-half profits jump higher

Unilever’s first-half underlying sales rose 4.1% to €31.1bn, driven by a healthy mix of both price and volume growth. All business areas saw increased revenue, with Beauty & Wellbeing growing at the fastest pace.
Underlying operating profit jumped 17.1% higher to €6.1bn, driven by improved margins which landed well ahead of market forecasts.
Free cash flow improved from an outflow of €0.3bn to an inflow of €2.2bn. Net debt was €25.2bn at the half-year mark.
Full-year underlying sales growth guidance has been maintained at 3-5%. Underlying operating margins are expected to be in excess of 18%.
A quarterly dividend of €0.4396 per share has been announced, up 3%.
The shares rose 5.3% following the announcement.
Our view
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk
Unilever key facts
