Unilever: solid H1 numbers, Ice Cream demerger on track

Unilever reported first-half revenue of €30.1bn, reflecting underlying sales growth of 3.4%. All business units contributed positively, with Ice Cream growing the fastest at 5.9%.
Underlying operating profits declined 4.8% to €5.8bn, largely due to a step up in advertising spending.
Free cash flow halved to €1.1bn, reflecting lower profits, Ice Cream demerger costs and a planned build-up in inventory amidst the tariff uncertainty. Net debt rose from €25.2bn to €26.4bn.
The Ice Cream demerger and separate listing is expected to complete in mid-November 2025. Unilever will retain a stake of less than 20% in the business for up to five years.
Full-year guidance was maintained, with underlying sales growth of between 3-5% expected.
A quarterly dividend of €0.4528 per share was announced.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Unilever key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.