Unilever: solid H1 numbers, Ice Cream demerger on track

Unilever reported first-half revenue of €30.1bn, reflecting underlying sales growth of 3.4%. All business units contributed positively, with Ice Cream growing the fastest at 5.9%.

Underlying operating profits declined 4.8% to €5.8bn, largely due to a step up in advertising spending.

Free cash flow halved to €1.1bn, reflecting lower profits, Ice Cream demerger costs and a planned build-up in inventory amidst the tariff uncertainty. Net debt rose from €25.2bn to €26.4bn.

The Ice Cream demerger and separate listing is expected to complete in mid-November 2025. Unilever will retain a stake of less than 20% in the business for up to five years.

Full-year guidance was maintained, with underlying sales growth of between 3-5% expected.

A quarterly dividend of €0.4528 per share was announced.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.