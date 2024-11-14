United Utilities: strong H1, full-year guidance on track

United Utilities first-half underlying revenue rose 10.9% to £1.1bn, largely due to inflation-linked tariff increases.
Underlying operating profit climbed 23.8% higher to £335.7mn, driven by the top line growth which more than offset increased operating costs.
Free cash flow rose from £24.1mn to £38mn as increased cash generation more than offset higher investment spending. Net debt rose from £8.5bn to £9.1bn.
Full-year guidance has been reiterated. Revenue is expected to rise by around 10%, and underlying operating costs are set to grow faster than inflation.
An interim dividend of 17.28p was announced, up 4.2%.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
Our view
United Utilities key facts
