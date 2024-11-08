Vistry: full-year profit guidance lowered again

Following the previously announced cost issues in its South division which led to profit downgrades in October, Vistry initiated an independent review. As a result, a further £50mn of hits to underlying pre-tax profits have been identified, spread over the current and following two years.

Average weekly sales rates since 1 July were 0.73, up from the prior year’s 0.54, but well below levels seen in the first half.

The group expects net debt at year-end to be lower than the prior year’s level of £88.8mn.

Full-year completions are now expected to be around 17,500 (down from more than 18,000), with average selling prices similar to the prior year.

Due to the additional Southern cost issues and lower expected completions, full-year underlying pre-tax profit guidance has been lowered by £50mn to around £300mn.

The ongoing three-year £1bn shareholder return target is now under review.

The shares fell 15.3% in early trading.

