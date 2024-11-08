Vistry: full-year profit guidance lowered again

Following the previously announced cost issues in its South division which led to profit downgrades in October, Vistry initiated an independent review. As a result, a further £50mn of hits to underlying pre-tax profits have been identified, spread over the current and following two years.
Average weekly sales rates since 1 July were 0.73, up from the prior year’s 0.54, but well below levels seen in the first half.
The group expects net debt at year-end to be lower than the prior year’s level of £88.8mn.
Full-year completions are now expected to be around 17,500 (down from more than 18,000), with average selling prices similar to the prior year.
Due to the additional Southern cost issues and lower expected completions, full-year underlying pre-tax profit guidance has been lowered by £50mn to around £300mn.
The ongoing three-year £1bn shareholder return target is now under review.
The shares fell 15.3% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Vistry key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.