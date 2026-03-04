Vistry (FY Results): soft outlook, CEO retiring

Vistry’s full-year underlying revenue fell 4% to £4.2bn. This was driven by a 9% drop in completions to 15,658 new homes, partly offset by a 3% rise in average selling prices to around £282,000.

Underlying pre-tax profits rose by 2% to £269mn, helped by lower financing costs.

Free cash flow improved from £83mn to £177mn, largely due to deferred payments for land acquired. Net debt improved from £181mn to £144mn.

In 2026, the group expects to deliver “good” revenue and volume growth. This should see underlying pre-tax profits improve, but at a lower margin due to increased use of incentives to drive sales.

Vistry completed £71mn of share buybacks in 2025, but no dividend payments were announced.

CEO Greg Fitzgerald has announced his intention to retire, and the search for a successor is underway.

The shares fell 17.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.