Share research

Vistry (FY Results): soft outlook, CEO retiring

Vistry steadied the ship in 2025, but slimmer margins and CEO transition weighed on the outlook.
Street of new build houses - Vistry.jpg
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Mar 4, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Vistry’s full-year underlying revenue fell 4% to £4.2bn. This was driven by a 9% drop in completions to 15,658 new homes, partly offset by a 3% rise in average selling prices to around £282,000.

Underlying pre-tax profits rose by 2% to £269mn, helped by lower financing costs.

Free cash flow improved from £83mn to £177mn, largely due to deferred payments for land acquired. Net debt improved from £181mn to £144mn.

In 2026, the group expects to deliver “good” revenue and volume growth. This should see underlying pre-tax profits improve, but at a lower margin due to increased use of incentives to drive sales.

Vistry completed £71mn of share buybacks in 2025, but no dividend payments were announced.

CEO Greg Fitzgerald has announced his intention to retire, and the search for a successor is underway.

The shares fell 17.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Vistry key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 4th March 2026