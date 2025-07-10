Vistry: mixed H1, profits expected to improve

Vistry’s first-half revenue is expected to fall from £2.0bn to around £1.8bn. Average sales rates fell 20%, with the decline being largely driven by less partner-funded activity. Average selling prices remained “firm”.

The group completed around 6,800 new homes in the period (2024: 7,792), with full-year completions expected to be heavily weighted to the second half.

Underlying operating profits are expected to be around £125mn in the first half, down from £162mn.

The order book has fallen from £5.1bn to £4.3bn. The net debt position has improved from £322mn to £295mn.

Over the full year, Vistry expects to deliver an “increase“ in profits. Build cost inflation is expected to remain at low single digit levels.

Around £57mn of the ongoing £130mn share buyback programme has been completed.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

Vistry’s first-half trading update was a bit of a mixed bag. Sales rates were down sharply as partner-funded activity remained subdued. But sales prices held firm, and activity is set to pick back up in the second half.

At its heart, Vistry’s Partnership model specialises in providing affordable housing by teaming up with local authorities and housing associations. These partners foot most of the bill, which frees up Vistry’s cash to deploy on more projects across the business and drive faster-than-average growth.

The government’s pledge to invest an unprecedented £39bn in affordable housing over the next decade marks a significant step up in funding. The money’s expected to start flowing in the second half of the year, and Vistry looks better-positioned to benefit than many of its peers in the sector.

The huge order book, standing at a mammoth £4.3bn, is a real asset. Vistry’s huge scale allows it to negotiate harder on prices of building materials, which should help it navigate build cost inflation better than most of its peers. Currently, the group expects build cost inflation to run at low single digits this year.

Despite these positives, last year’s troubles shouldn’t be forgotten just yet – there are still plenty of issues the group needs to iron out.

Vistry spread itself too thin and took its eye off the ball last year. A series of managerial missteps and accounting issues led to several profit downgrades toward the tail end of 2024. This raised serious questions about the new structure and internal controls, and seriously hurt the company's valuation.

The group’s partnerships model also tends to have a lower margin than ordinary housebuilding projects. While selling these houses as part of bulk deals brings more cash in the door in one go, it puts further downward pressure on selling prices, meaning there’s little room for error.

Net debt has improved slightly over the last year, helped by the halt in dividend payments at full-year results. Share buybacks remain ongoing for now, albeit at a much-reduced scale. But with a weaker balance sheet than most of its peers, shareholder returns aren’t the main focus, and there’s no guarantee that dividends will return this year.

Vistry looks well-positioned to benefit from government support for affordable housing. But management missteps have shaken confidence in the group’s profit targets, and more bad news can’t be ruled out. While the valuation looks attractive versus the long-run average, we’d like to see concrete signs that management issues have been ironed out before getting too excited.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Most housebuilders are relatively low risk in terms of ESG, particularly for those in Europe. However, there are some environmental risks to consider, from direct emissions to the impact of their buildings on the local ecology. The quality and safety of their buildings is also a key risk.

According to Sustainalytics, Vistry’s management of ESG risk is strong.

It doesn’t disclose its greenhouse gas reduction initiatives, but it has set itself targets and deadlines. And its reporting of direct and indirect emissions is in line with best practice. However, there’s currently no disclosure of an established product and safety programme or disclosures around recycled material usage.