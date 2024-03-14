Vistry – strong 2023 performance as strategy shift completes

Vistry’s full-year underlying revenue rose 29.8% to £4.0bn. This reflects the enlarged size of the group after a full year’s contribution from the Countryside acquisition (November 2022).
Underlying operating profit grew at a slower pace of 8.2% to £0.5bn. Increased volumes of less profitable Partnership sales caused the associated margin to fall by 2.4 percentage points to 12.1%.
Free cash outflows worsened from £8.4mn to £74.9mn. Net debt stood at £88.8mn at year-end, down from net cash of £118.2mn.
Weekly sales rates have risen to 0.72 since the start of the year (2023: 0.61). In 2024, Vistry expects to deliver 17,500 new homes (2023: 16,118). Over the medium term, revenue is expected to grow by 5-8% annually, and underlying operating profits are expected to reach £800mn.
A new £100mn share buyback programme is set to commence in April, in place of the final dividend payment.
The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.
Our view
Vistry key facts
