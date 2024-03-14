Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Vistry – strong 2023 performance as strategy shift completes

Vistry delivered a robust set of 2023 numbers, with volumes of new homes set to increase in 2024.
Vistry - profits look set to beat previous guidance
Aarin Chiekrie
Mar 14, 2024

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Vistry’s full-year underlying revenue rose 29.8% to £4.0bn. This reflects the enlarged size of the group after a full year’s contribution from the Countryside acquisition (November 2022).

Underlying operating profit grew at a slower pace of 8.2% to £0.5bn. Increased volumes of less profitable Partnership sales caused the associated margin to fall by 2.4 percentage points to 12.1%.

Free cash outflows worsened from £8.4mn to £74.9mn. Net debt stood at £88.8mn at year-end, down from net cash of £118.2mn.

Weekly sales rates have risen to 0.72 since the start of the year (2023: 0.61). In 2024, Vistry expects to deliver 17,500 new homes (2023: 16,118). Over the medium term, revenue is expected to grow by 5-8% annually, and underlying operating profits are expected to reach £800mn.

A new £100mn share buyback programme is set to commence in April, in place of the final dividend payment.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Vistry key facts

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance.

This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

