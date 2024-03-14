Vistry – strong 2023 performance as strategy shift completes

Vistry’s full-year underlying revenue rose 29.8% to £4.0bn. This reflects the enlarged size of the group after a full year’s contribution from the Countryside acquisition (November 2022).

Underlying operating profit grew at a slower pace of 8.2% to £0.5bn. Increased volumes of less profitable Partnership sales caused the associated margin to fall by 2.4 percentage points to 12.1%.

Free cash outflows worsened from £8.4mn to £74.9mn. Net debt stood at £88.8mn at year-end, down from net cash of £118.2mn.

Weekly sales rates have risen to 0.72 since the start of the year (2023: 0.61). In 2024, Vistry expects to deliver 17,500 new homes (2023: 16,118). Over the medium term, revenue is expected to grow by 5-8% annually, and underlying operating profits are expected to reach £800mn.

A new £100mn share buyback programme is set to commence in April, in place of the final dividend payment.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.