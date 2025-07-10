WPP: new CEO announced

WPP has announced that Cindy Rose OBE has been appointed as CEO. Rose will take over the reins on 1 September 2025, with current CEO Mark Read stepping down on the same date. The two are working together in the meantime to ensure a smooth transition.
Rose has been on WPP’s board since 2019 and has previous CEO experience at Microsoft UK. In her previous roles, she also worked for Vodafone, Virgin Media, and The Walt Disney Company.
The shares rose 3.5% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
WPP key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.